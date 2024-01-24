'A legacy of sacrifice and service': Officials remember Passaic Sheriff Richard Berdnik

Public officials were shocked and saddened by the news that Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik fatally shot himself Tuesday afternoon at a restaurant in Clifton.

Many spoke of his unending willingness to help those in need during his 28-year career with the Clifton Police Department and his time as sheriff.

Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr. said he was in disbelief. "I am still processing this and waiting to learn more details," he said. "I am thinking and praying for his family and the Passaic sheriff’s department. I cannot believe this right now.”

Sen. Cory Booker called Berdnik “a longtime public servant with a distinguished career.”

“He leaves behind a legacy of sacrifice and service,” Booker said. “His passing is a terrible loss to the county and state he served for so many years.”

Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement that he considered Berdnik a close friend: "For more than four decades, Sheriff Berdnik courageously served the people of New Jersey. ... Every single day, Sheriff Berdnik earned the trust of his constituents in Passaic County, and worked exhaustively to combat criminal activity, modernize the operations of the Sheriff's Office, and meet the high standard of service we expect from members of law enforcement."

Tammy and I are keeping his family and the entire team at the @PassaicSheriff’s Office in our prayers during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/vczDihA5Di — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) January 24, 2024

The Paterson Police Department issued a statement calling Berdnik "a great man and law enforcement partner who always put the safety of the residents of Passaic County and Paterson first."

"The hearts of every member of the Paterson Police Department are with the men and women of the Passaic County Sheriff's Office and Sheriff Berdnik's family," the department said.

Passaic County Democratic Party Chairman John Currie said he was "deeply saddened" by Berdnik's death.

"My heart aches for both his family and the Passaic County law enforcement community," Currie said. "Rich was a dedicated public servant and a loyal friend. This is a tremendous loss for all of us. Please pray for his wife and family and respect their privacy during this difficult time."

Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said in a statement: "Richard Berdnik dedicated his life to serving the residents of Passaic County and its municipalities. After retiring from the Clifton Police Department, he continued his service as Passaic County Sheriff. This is an unfathomable loss for New Jersey."

Platkin also mentioned that there are services to help "if you are overwhelmed, having thoughts about self-harm, or need to talk." Anyone can call or text 988 for support.

"Law enforcement officers and their families can also reach out to Cop2Cop at 1-866-Cop2Cop (1-866-267-2267)," Platkin said. "There is help, and you are not alone.”

