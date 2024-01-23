Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik fatally shoots himself inside Clifton restaurant

Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik fatally shot himself Tuesday afternoon at Toros Restaurant on Hazel Street in Clifton, according to multiple sources.

Berdnik reportedly went into the restaurant’s bathroom, and people in the restaurant heard a gunshot from inside, the sources said.

More than a dozen police vehicles were within a block, including Paterson police, Passaic sheriff, Clifton fire and Clifton police, all with their lights on. Nearby streets have been blocked off.

Authorities at the scene would not comment and referred all questions to the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office. The owner of Toros would not speak to reporters.

Berdnik, a retired Clifton police officer, has been the county sheriff since 2011, after winning reelection in November 2022 for what would have been his fifth three-year term. Berdnik was in his mid-60s.

Clifton Councilman Bill Gibson said he was Berdnik's partner for years. When told of his death, Gibson said, "What? Nooo. He was my partner. We were brothers, for crying out loud. ... I got to go."

Berdnik’s death came after his department went through a difficult week.

Federal authorities on Jan. 17 arrested two sergeants and a sheriff’s officer on charges involving an alleged beating of a pretrial detainee at the Passaic County Jail in January 2021. Berdnik last Thursday issued a memo that he would be laying off 29 sheriff’s officers as a result of the shutdown of that same jail.

"I am well aware that there is much confusion and stress during this very difficult time in our agency," Berdnik's memo read. "I have done everything in my power to find employment for all affected employees but unfortunately, we must move forward to lay off 29 correctional police officers at this time."

Berdnik was a graduate of Clifton High School, the New Jersey State Police Academy, the FBI National Academy and the FBI National Executive Institute. Berdnik's wife, Monica Berdnik, is a pediatric nurse at St. Joseph's Medical Center in Paterson and they have four adult children, according to Berdnik's bio on the Passaic County sheriff's website. Berdnik was a parishioner and eucharistic minister at Clifton’s St. Andrew’s Church and a fourth-degree member of the Knights of Columbus.

If you or your child is experiencing a mental health crisis, one of the fastest ways to reach a counselor is through the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling 988. That will route you to counselors with the NJ Hope Line. Other resources can be found with New Jersey Mental Health Cares at 866-202-HELP.

