Legoland teams up with Belleayre to preview new ride opening this summer

Legoland New York in Goshen is teaming up with Belleayre Mountain Ski Center in Highmount to preview its newest attraction, the Minifigure Skyflyer.

The new gondola-style ride will offer an interactive way to travel between the Goshen park's themed lands.

Before boarding, guests can help "charge" the cable car batteries by turning hand-held cranks, then follow the rainbow road to the boarding platform's disco-themed dance floor.

Guests will be greeted before they board by the resort's famous minifigures, who tell how they designed and built the new Minifigure Skyflyer. But, they explain, they need the guests' help to make it fly.

The dance floor, with Lego brick disco ball lights, invites families to show off their most imaginative dance moves to help the Minifigure Skyflyer truly fly.

Legoland gondola pods at Belleayre: What to expect

From now through April, skiers at Belleayre can catch a lift on two special gondola pods on its Catskill Thunder Gondola ski lift that are wrapped in the image of the Legoland New York Minifigure Skyflyer Pirate Party Pod.

These pods will offer an immersive and fun-filled ride to the top of the mountain - much like the experience they will encounter on the Minifigure Skyflyer.

Skiers who catch these pods can scan a QR code and receive exclusive access to "Kids Go Free" tickets with the purchase of an adult ticket.

Once in flight on the Minifigure Skyflyer at Legoland, guests will find themselves on one of seven individually themed party pods, with the themes ranging from pirates to space to disco. The in-flight interactive features will teach them how to speak like a pirate, or talk in a space alien language, or participate in a sing-along.

All the pods meet Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility rules and seat up to 10 people.

"There's a lot to enjoy at Legoland New York, but it's a big resort, and our fans asked us for more ways to move easily from the upper and lower levels of the park," said Stephanie Johnson, divisional director of Legoland New York. "We take our guests' feedback seriously, and the Minifigure Skyflyer gives them a way to do exactly that while igniting creativity, sparking imagination, and inspiring movement through disco and dance."

