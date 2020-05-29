Lessons from Japan on containing coronavirus could help U.S. reopen safely

As the United States struggles to find a safe, smart, consistent way to reopen, it might want to watch what’s happening right now in Japan.

In many ways, Japan’s experience of the coronavirus pandemic has paralleled America’s. The pathogen hit harder there than in neighboring countries — particularly in its largest, densest metropolis. Japan’s per capita COVID-19 death toll ranks among the highest in the region.

The country’s initial response was painfully slow, and a lack of testing helped the virus spread. Even today, Japan has tested just 0.2 percent of its population, one of the lowest rates among developed countries.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, meanwhile, came under intense criticism for trying to bury the problem, and his popularity plummeted as a result. Premature reopenings and mixed messages from the top triggered new outbreaks; existing outbreaks, including one aboard a cruise ship, were mishandled.

Regional governors eventually stepped in to fill the void.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at a news conference in Tokyo on Monday. (Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters/Bloomberg via Getty Images) More

For any American who’s been following the national news lately, these stumbles should sound familiar. Yet while the U.S. mourns more than 100,000 dead and approaches 2 million cumulative infections, Japan’s outbreak has stalled — and at a much, much lower level.

As of Friday, the country of 126 million people — more than a quarter of whom are over 65 — had reported just 16,673 cases and 886 deaths. In Japan, seven people have died for every 1 million residents — a death rate about 45 times lower than America’s. The number of daily new cases peaked at 743 on April 12, but has varied between 90 and 14 for the past week, according to the World Health Organization; the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has dropped from 10,000 about a month ago to 2,000 today.

On Monday, the Japanese government lifted the state of emergency over greater Tokyo, effectively ending the country’s version of a lockdown.

Theories abound as to why Japan has been spared the worst of the pandemic despite responding more like sluggish America than proactive Hong Kong or Taiwan. One Japanese-language list, shared widely online, includes 43 possible reasons mentioned in news reports. Among them: universal health care, different strains of the virus, genetics, an emphasis on protecting the elderly and/or preexisting local public health centers, which in 2018 employed more than half of 50,000 nurses experienced in grassroots, analog contact tracing.

But few of these factors currently apply to the U.S. Even if they did, we couldn’t change the past. We can, however, influence what comes next. And it’s there, as America argues over how best to leave home and reemerge from lockdown, that we might be able to learn some lessons from Japan.

The first thing to note is Japan never really locked down; the country’s national and local governments don’t have the legal power to impose such measures. Instead, authorities urged people to stay home as much as possible. They asked companies to allow working from home. And they advised bars and restaurants to close or switch to takeout only. It was all voluntary. By the same token, Japan never deployed high-tech apps to track people’s movements, the way some other Asian countries did.

And so to maintain social distancing — the goal was an 80 percent reduction in interactions — Japanese authorities had to rely more on persuasion than regulation. The result was that their messaging eventually became a lot clearer and more compelling than America’s.