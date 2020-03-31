Liberty University students choose sides after fallout from coronavirus reporting

Coronavirus banner More

The New York Times reported this week that almost a dozen Liberty University students have come down with COVID-19 symptoms since the school reopened last week, according to a bombshell article published Sunday that cites a local physician in Lynchburg, Va., where the evangelical university is situated.

“We’ve lost the ability to corral this thing,” Dr. Thomas W. Eppes Jr. said he told Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr., according to the article. The Times identified Eppes as the head of the school’s student health service, but he does not appear on the Liberty University website and a school spokesman told Yahoo News he has no official connection to the university. Dr. Eppes did not return a call to Yahoo News for comment.

Many students at the university said they were unconcerned about the risks of returning to classes.

According to the Times, three students were reportedly referred to a local hospital for testing, while eight others were told to self-isolate.

But Liberty University officials have since pushed back on these claims, calling the Times story “fake news” in a piece posted to the school website Sunday night. “The New York Times published a false and misleading story on March 29 claiming that Liberty University ‘students started getting sick’ after students returned to campus from spring break,” the post reads. “The truth is a far different story.”

The post continued, “despite the Times’ sensational headline and story lead, in fact, Liberty is only aware of three off-campus students who were sufficiently symptomatic to qualify for COVID-19 testing, two of which did not leave Lynchburg for Spring Break and one of which tested negative during Spring Break.”

On Monday, the Liberty University’s official Twitter account published a tweet that read, “So sad the failing New York Times had to quote local Dr. with no official role at LU about COVID-19 only for clickbait when it knew his data was incomplete and unofficial.”

Liberty spokesman Scott Lamb declined an interview with Yahoo News on this story, but on Monday evening he offered the school’s latest statement, which claims that 1,045 students remained on Liberty’s campus as of Sunday night. There are three students (both residential and online) who have been tested for COVID-19, of which one — a recent graduate residing locally with family — tested positive, the school said. There are an additional five students on campus who are self-quarantining because of symptoms or due to recent travel to New York City.

Also on Monday, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam issued a stay-at-home order for the state effective until June 10. Virginia residents may only leave their home to seek medical attention, work, care for family or household members, obtain groceries and prescriptions, and engage in outdoor activity. The order also bans gatherings of more than 10 people. Liberty says the school will close down its remaining in-person instruction and inform its residential students of new travel restrictions and guidelines.

It’s an entirely new climate with new rules for students at Liberty University. And it’s a scenario many critics saw coming when Falwell welcomed students and faculty back to campus last week amid the country’s worsening outbreak of the coronavirus.

One outspoken undergraduate voice, senior Calum Best, who also chose to stay on campus, questions if Liberty students can stay safe. “It’s theoretically possible to have an open college campus with a small number of residential students and keep everyone isolated,” Best told Yahoo News. “I thought this might be the case at Liberty. It’s been disappointing since then to see the number of students breaking social distancing guidelines, but I still think that it’s possible to be safe.”