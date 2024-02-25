Licking County to vote on public safety levies, liquor licenses in March 19 primary

While there are not many contested primary races this spring, there are other local ballot measures on which Licking County voters can have their say.

There are five property tax levies for public safety departments across Licking County on the March 19 primary ballot, as well as a local liquor option that will make it easier for businesses to obtain a liquor license in Jersey Township.

County Line Joint Fire District: Additional 6.5 mills for five years for the district

What it's for: The County Line Join Fire District formed in May and started serving the village of Utica and Washington Township in Licking County and Morgan Township in Knox County with 24-hour coverage Jan. 1, replacing the Utica Volunteer Fire Department and the Utica Emergency Squad. If the levy passes, the district will increase daily staffing from two part-timers per shift to three part-timers per shift. In the long term, the levy funds would allow the district to budget for high-cost items such as fire trucks, ambulances, heart monitors and other medical equipment, said Sam Parsons, president of the fire district board and a Washington Township trustee.

What it will cost residents: Utica and Washington Township residents currently pay $90.22 annually per every $100,000 of property value for existing fire and EMS levies, according to county auditor records. But Parsons said the district would cease collection on the existing levies if the 6.5-mill levy passes. If it does pass, residents would pay $228 annually per every $100,000 of property value, according to the county auditor's office.

How much it will raise: Parsons said based on information provided by the auditors' offices for Licking and Knox counties, it's expected the levy would raise $956,950 annually for the district if it passes.

Hanover Township: 1 mill replacement levy for five years for Hanover Volunteer Fire Department.

What it's for: The levy funds will cover expenses related to fire protection and emergency medical services.

What it will cost residents: Residents currently pay $30.06 annually for every $100,000 of property value. If the levy passes, residents will pay an additional $4.94 annually for every $100,000 of property value, according to information provided by the county auditor's office.

How much it will raise: The levy will generate $125,618 annually if it passes, according to the auditor's office.

Village of Hartford: Additional 2.9 mills for five years for Hartford Police Department

What it's for: If approved, levy funds will go toward payroll, equipment and other expenses related to the police department, Mayor Greg Retherford wrote via email. While the ballot language says it's an additional levy, Hartford Chief Jeff Brooks wrote via email this levy is replacing one that expired in 2023. If approved, this levy would not start collecting until 2025.

What it will cost residents: It will cost residents $102 annually per every $100,000 of property value.

How much it will raise: The levy will generate about $30,000 annually if approved. Brooks wrote that the former levy collected roughly the same when adjusted for inflation.

Hartford Township: Additional 2.5 mills for five years for Hartford Fire Department

What it's for: The money will pay for salaries, equipment, supplies and other expenses related to the fire department if it is approved by voters.

What it will cost residents: If the levy passes, residents will have to pay $87.50 annually per every $100,000 of property value, Township Fiscal Officer Adam Lanthorn said.

How much it will raise: The township will receive $200,231 annually if the levy is approved.

St. Albans Township: Additional 10 mills permenately for St. Albans Fire Department

What it's for: St. Albans Fire Chief Michael Theisen said levy funds will go toward maintaining the department's current staffing levels, purchasing necessary medical equipment and maintaining the department's vehicle replacement schedule. The levy is needed, he said, because of increasing demand for services and rising costs. He said vehicles and equipment costs have risen 30-40% since the township last approved a levy in 2018.

What it will cost residents: Residents currently pay $199.37 annually per every $100,000 of property value for existing fire and EMS levies, according to county auditor records. But Theisen said the township will let 3-mill and 4-mill levies expire if the 10-mill levy passes. If it does pass, residents would pay $350 annually per every $100,000 of property value, according to the county auditor's office.

How much it will raise: The levy would generate $1,423,000 annually if approved, Theisen said.

Jersey Township: Liquor option for a revitalization district

What it is: The Jersey Township Trustees on Dec. 4 unanimously approved a revitalization district, which is a tool under Ohio law that promotes the investment and development of new restaurants and other social and entertainment establishments within a defined area. The ballot measure would approve the local liquor option that would allow up to 15 new liquor permits to be issued within a defined area without the businesses individually going to the ballot.

Why the township approved a revitalization district: The district is a way to make the township's major corridors attractive to restaurants, hotels, retail stores and similar development types so properties stay in Jersey Township and don't annex into a neighboring municipality.

Revitalization district boundaries: The revitalization district is along most of the major roadways in the township, including Worthington Road, Mink Street, Ohio 310/Hazelton-Etna Road and Morse Road.

mdevito@gannett.com

740-607-2175

Twitter: @MariaDeVito13

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Licking County to vote on public safety levies, liquor licenses