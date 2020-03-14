Life under lockdown in Italy: A look at what might be coming to the U.S.

The epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak has moved from China to Europe, and within Europe, Italy has been hit the hardest. It struck first in Lombardy, in the north, but the national government has now imposed stringent quarantine regulations on the entire country of 61 million. Augie Kymmel is an American who has lived in Italy for 30 years, and she has filed this report from Cerete, a village in the province of Bergamo, northeast of Milan, not far from the border with Switzerland.

CERETE, BERGAMO, ITALY — Today is Friday, March 13, not an unlucky day in Italy, where Friday the 17th is jinxed. I woke up feeling more upbeat.

A wide-body Airbus A350 landed last night at Rome Fiumicino with much-needed medical supplies, including precious ventilators and masks, courtesy of the Chinese Red Cross. This morning I found out that not only was it carrying 31 tons of equipment — enough for 30 ICU wards for COVID-19 patients, as reported by China Daily — but also nine expert doctors and nurses with experience in tackling the disease.

If China can provide Italy with urgent medical assistance, Italy will be able help other countries in dire need. In fact, it was widely reported that the Bergamo hospital already shared its emergency model during a video conference with doctors in the U.S. who had participated in the Harvard Medical School Surgical Leadership Program.

I had been looking for an explanation for the high death rate in the Bergamo suburbs: Was it a more virulent coronavirus or the older population? This morning, reading an interview in the Corriere della Sera, I finally found a potential answer that gave me hope that many fatal cases could be avoided with the help of family doctors and social workers. A nephrologist working at the Bergamo hospital believes this coronavirus strain has been mutating quickly, probably since last December, when doctors in the area first noted more serious cases of pneumonia than usual. What’s more, ill people are afraid to go to the hospital, and instead stay at home taking acetaminophen and antibiotics for as long as they can, until they can no longer breathe.

Although we’re just at the start of our lockdown, which will remain in effect until at least April 3, most residents in our area seem willing to go along with the new travel restrictions and stay home. There’s not much of a choice, since all cafés, restaurants and nonessential retail businesses have been closed since March 12; schools and other venues were shuttered previously. Essential businesses like factories are open as long as workers are separated by at least 1 meter. Personally, I haven’t heard any major complaints yet. I think most of us are pretty scared by the relentlessly climbing coronavirus positives. Families here are already used to eating home-cooked meals, but stopping by a café for an espresso and chatting with friends will soon be sorely missed. Up until this week, students were able to hang out with their classmates after finishing their live-streamed classes and/or online homework; now they have to rely fully on their cellphones to keep in touch. Taking a walk or running is allowed, if you maintain the required 1-meter distance. We’re in the countryside, so there is plenty of space, unlike in the cities where young people, in particular, have no place except parks to escape to. Police officers there have been checking self-declarations — required for any kind of travel, even on foot — and breaking up groups congregating in green areas. Some cities have already locked their gated parks. Last I heard, more than 2,000 tickets have been issued to Italians for unjustified travel not related to work, health or emergencies.