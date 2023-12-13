Lincoln County completes recount of Nov. 7 local elections

The recount of four local races was completed in early December without any changes from the Election Day results.

Lincoln County Clerk Shannan Hemphill said the 2-day recount took place Dec. 5 and Dec. 6.

The four races ― trustee at large for Carrizozo, and at-large seats on the school boards of Hondo, Carrizozo and Capitan ― went to automatic recount following the Nov. 7 local election as the votes in each were closer than the 1% margin allowed to declare a winner by the State.

The trustee position in Carrizozo was won by Damien Luna by 2 vote against Edward Lee O'Brien.

Weston Hacker won the at-large seat on the Capitan Board of Education by 1 vote against Craig Westbrook.

John Serna won the seat on the Carrizozo Board of Education against Holly Marron.

Irene Sanchez had 3 votes more than Brandon Devine to win the at-large seat on the Hondo school board.

The four Lincoln County races were among 44 races across New Mexico in which the results were close enough for the board to order an automatic recount. The board is made up of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver and C. Shannon Bacon, chief justice of the New Mexico Supreme Court.

New Mexico State Canvass board was expected to certify the recount results from across New Mexico at 1 p.m. Dec. 12.

An audit of two races in precinct 13 was also completed. No discrepancies were found, Hemphill said.

Hemphill said the winning candidates across all races in the local election will be sworn in at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 21 in the Lincoln County Commission Chambers in Carrizozo. The district judge will conduct the swearing in ceremony.

