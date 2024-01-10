Live coverage: 'Active' weather pattern brings major storm to RI

A massive wind and rain storm moved through Rhode Island, forecast to bring two to three inches of heavy rain and strong winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph, began Tuesday night and continued into Wednesday morning.

In a briefing before the storm hit, Gov. Dan McKee said 160 line crews and more than 100 tree crews would be strategically placed to offer assistance. State Police will also have extra personnel available, McKee said.

Walter Lemus, owner of First Point Sweeping and Maintenance, carries one of the many sand bags, he and his employees, were putting around doors of businesses at the Wanskuck Plaza on Branch Avenue in Providence on Tuesday afternoon in preparation for incoming heavy rain. The plaza flooded during heavy rain in September.

Bridge traffic restrictions lifted

Due to high winds, traffic on the Newport Pell and Jamestown-Verrazzano bridges had been restricted by RITBA as of 1 a.m. However, at 4:18 a.m., the restrictions had been lifted as conditions improved.

Block Island ferries canceled

At 4:30 a.m., the Block Island Ferry announced that all ferries for Wednesday, Jan. 10, were canceled. The reservation office will open at 9 a.m.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: RI Weather: Storm brings power outages, flooding and strong winds