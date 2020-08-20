Live: Biden to deliver his acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention

Barack Obama: Trump using presidency as 'one more reality show that he can use to get the attention he craves'

Former President Barack Obama made the case for his friend and former vice president, Joe Biden, saying Biden's "got the character and the experience to make us a better country."

Obama also didn't hold back in his criticism of President Trump, making the unprecedented move of slamming a sitting president by saying, "For close to four years now, he has shown no interest in putting in the work. No interest in finding common ground. No interest in using the awesome power of his office to help anyone but himself and his friends."

"I never expected that my successor would embrace my vision or continue my policies," Obama said. "I did hope, for the sake of our country, that Donald Trump might show some interest in taking the job seriously; that he might come to feel the weight of the office and discover some reverence for the democracy that had been placed in his care." Read more.

Former President Barack Obama speaks during the virtual Democratic National Convention on August 19, 2020. (via Reuters TV)