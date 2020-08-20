Live: Biden to deliver his acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention

The 2020 Democratic National Convention draws to a close on Thursday night, with Joe Biden delivering his acceptance speech for the party’s presidential nomination. Other scheduled speakers include Sens. Cory Booker, Tammy Duckworth and Tammy Baldwin, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.
Kamala Harris officially accepts nomination for vice president
Kamala Harris officially accepted the Democratic Party's vice presidential nomination, becoming the first Black woman and first South Asian woman on a major party's presidential ticket. Harris recalled the courage of her late mother, an immigrant from India.
"I keep thinking about that 25-year-old Indian woman, all of five feet tall, who gave birth to me at Kaiser Hospital in Oakland, California," Harris said. "On that day, she probably could have never imagined that I would be standing before you now and speaking these words: I accept your nomination for vice president of the United States of America."
Sen. Kamala Harris speaks during the virtual Democratic National Convention on August 19, 2020. (via Reuters TV)
Former Republican CIA, FBI heads and national security officials to back Biden
Over 70 former Republican national security officials including ex-CIA and FBI chiefs will endorse Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Friday while launching a scathing indictment of President Donald Trump, calling him corrupt and unfit to serve.
The group, called Former Republican National Security Officials for Biden, includes some of the most senior Republican members of the U.S. defense and intelligence establishment to have served in the administrations of Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush and Trump. Read more.
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden delivers a speech on July 28, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Getty Images)
5 takeaways from day 3 of the DNC: Harris makes history
The theme of the night, “A More Perfect Union,” put a focus on the ambitious plans the party has for fighting climate change, curbing gun violence, expanding immigration and addressing systemic racial inequality. It also set the stage for Sen. Kamala Harris to make history as the first Indian-American and first Black American to run for vice president on the ticket of a major party. Click for key moments from day 3 of the DNC.
(Democratic National Convention via AP)
Kamala Harris takes on Trump: 'I know a predator when I see one'
California Sen. Kamala Harris reintroduced herself to America at the Democratic National Convention Wednesday night, taking aim at President Trump as she celebrated her running mate, Joe Biden.
Harris, a former San Francisco district attorney and California attorney general, spoke about her time as a prosecutor and about growing up in the Bay Area as the daughter of immigrants. She also zeroed in on Trump’s character, implying that he is a “predator” in a line she has used on the campaign trail before.
“I've fought for children, and survivors of sexual assault. I’ve fought against transnational gangs. I took on the biggest banks and helped take down one of the biggest for-profit colleges. I know a predator when I see one,” she said. Read more.
(Democratic National Convention via AP)
Barack Obama: Trump using presidency as 'one more reality show that he can use to get the attention he craves'
Former President Barack Obama made the case for his friend and former vice president, Joe Biden, saying Biden's "got the character and the experience to make us a better country."
Obama also didn't hold back in his criticism of President Trump, making the unprecedented move of slamming a sitting president by saying, "For close to four years now, he has shown no interest in putting in the work. No interest in finding common ground. No interest in using the awesome power of his office to help anyone but himself and his friends."
"I never expected that my successor would embrace my vision or continue my policies," Obama said. "I did hope, for the sake of our country, that Donald Trump might show some interest in taking the job seriously; that he might come to feel the weight of the office and discover some reverence for the democracy that had been placed in his care." Read more.
Former President Barack Obama speaks during the virtual Democratic National Convention on August 19, 2020. (via Reuters TV)
Elizabeth Warren touts Joe Biden’s ‘really good plans’
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren made her case for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris during her Wednesday night Democratic National Convention speech.
“I love a good plan, and Joe Biden has some really good plans—plans to bring back union jobs in manufacturing and create new union jobs in clean energy. Plans to increase Social Security benefits, cancel billions in student loan debt, and make our bankruptcy laws work for families instead of the creditors who cheat them,” said Warren. Read more.
(Democratic National Convention via AP)
Elizabeth Warren: COVID-19 crisis is 'on Donald Trump and the Republicans who enabled him'
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren slammed President Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic on night 3 of the DNC.
"COVID-19 was Trump's biggest test. He failed miserably," Warren said.
"This crisis is bad, and it didn't have to be that way," Warren continued. "This crisis is on Donald Trump and the Republicans who enabled him. On November 3, we will hold them all accountable."
Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks during the virtual Democratic National Convention on August 19, 2020. (via Reuters TV)
___
