Live event: The Media’s Role in Engendering Trust and Giving Voice to Marginalized Communities: Part 3

In the wake of the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery (among others), this timely discussion brings together leaders in policy, media and antiracism advocacy to tackle the media’s role in shaping the narrative. Tune in live on Thursday, July 30, at 7 p.m. ET for Part 3 of the Multicultural Media Correspondents Association's virtual event "The Media’s Role in Engendering Trust and Giving Voice to Marginalized Communities," moderated by Ramcess Jean-Louis, global head of diversity and inclusion at Verizon Media. Joining the discussion will be Rep. Yvette D. Clarke, D-N.Y.; Aminda Marqués González, editor and publisher of the Miami Herald; Katharine Zaleski, co-founder and President at PowerToFly; and Elinor Ruth Tatum, publisher and editor of New York Amsterdam News .
Click here to watch Part 1 of the discussion.