Live: Former President Trump's documents case in fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE − Former President Donald Trump is expected to be at the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse during a scheduled hearing Monday in Fort Pierce on his federal classified documents case.
Trump's case is scheduled for a sealed hearing Monday morning at the federal courthouse in Fort Pierce. It is not open to news organizations or to the public. This would be the first time Trump has attended a hearing in this case.
Trump and his two codefendants, Walt Nauta, his valet and bodyguard, and Carlos de Oliveira, property manager at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, are criminally charged with mishandling federal documents uncovered on Aug. 8, 2022, at Mar-a-Lago.
8:47 a.m.: Attorneys start arriving for hearing for Trump's classified documents case
8:45 a.m.: Police patrol around Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse
Law enforcement officers have been patrolling around the building in advance of former President Donald Trump arriving for the scheduled 9:30 a.m. hearing with U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon.
