FORT PIERCE − Former President Donald Trump is expected to be at the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse during a scheduled hearing Monday in Fort Pierce on his federal classified documents case.

Trump's case is scheduled for a sealed hearing Monday morning at the federal courthouse in Fort Pierce. It is not open to news organizations or to the public. This would be the first time Trump has attended a hearing in this case.

Local law enforcement sets up road blocks around the federal courthouse in Fort Pierce, in advance of former President Donald Trump's arrival for a closed hearing Feb. 12, 2024.

Trump and his two codefendants, Walt Nauta, his valet and bodyguard, and Carlos de Oliveira, property manager at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, are criminally charged with mishandling federal documents uncovered on Aug. 8, 2022, at Mar-a-Lago.

8:47 a.m.: Attorneys start arriving for hearing for Trump's classified documents case

Attorney LD Donnie Murrell walks toward the federal courthouse. He represent Carlos De Oliveira, Trump's property manager at Mar-a-Lago, charged in the documents case.

8:45 a.m.: Police patrol around Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse

Law enforcement officers have been patrolling around the building in advance of former President Donald Trump arriving for the scheduled 9:30 a.m. hearing with U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Live: Former President Trump's documents case in fort Pierce