Live updates: Biden takes the oath of office and delivers inauguration address

Dylan Stableford, Christopher Wilson and Kate Murphy

Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. Kamala Harris made history as the first woman, Black woman and Asian woman to be sworn in as vice president. President Trump did not attend the inauguration, becoming the first president since 1869 to skip the swearing-in of his successor.

Yahoo News is providing live coverage and instant analysis from our reporters on the ground in Washington, D.C., and elsewhere.

Live Updates
  • Dylan Stableford


    What to expect

    Here's a rundown of what to expect today, all times approximate:

    • 8:00 a.m. ET: President Trump and first lady Melania Trump depart the White House.
    • 8:15 a.m. ET: Trump delivers remarks at a departure ceremony at Joint Base Andrews.
    • 8:45 a.m. ET: The Trumps depart for West Palm Beach and Mar-a-Lago on Air Force One; Joe Biden attends Mass at Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in Washington, D.C.
    • 11:00 a.m. ET: Biden arrives at the Capitol.
    • 11:15 a.m. ET: Inauguration ceremonies begin.
    • 12:00 p.m. ET: Biden and Kamala Harris are sworn in as president and vice president.
    • 12:10 p.m. ET: Biden delivers his inaugural address.
    • 2:25 p.m. ET: Biden and Harris, as well as former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.
    • 3:15 p.m. ET: Biden and Kamala Harris receive a presidential escort from 15th Street to the White House.
    • 3:30 p.m. ET: The virtual “Parade Across America” begins, featuring performances from all 56 states and territories.
    • 7:00 p.m. ET: Incoming White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds her first press briefing.
    • 8:30 p.m. ET: "Celebrating America," hosted by Tom Hanks and featuring performances by Bruce Springsteen and Justin Timberlake, airs live on major television networks.

  • Christopher Wilson

    Official White House accounts transitioned to Biden, Harris

  • Dylan Stableford

    President Joe Biden delivers his inaugural address at the Capitol on Wednesday. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

    Biden: 'Democracy has prevailed'

    Shortly after being sworn in as the 46th president of the United States, Joe Biden delivered an inaugural speech with the theme of unity.

    "Politics doesn't have to be a raging fire destroying everything in its path," Biden said.


  • Kate Murphy

    Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Jan. 20. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

    Joseph R. Biden sworn in as 46th president of the United States

    Joseph R. Biden was officially sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday. Chief Justice John Roberts led Biden in the oath of office. Biden took the oath with his hand on top of his 127-year-old, 5-inch-thick family Bible, which was held by first lady Jill Biden.

  • Christopher Wilson

    A staff member puts the Bible on a table ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration Wednesday. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

    The family Bible

    Read more about the Biden family heirloom that was just used to swear in the president here.


  • Kate Murphy

    Kamala Harris is sworn in as vice president while her husband, Doug Emhoff, looks on. (Photo: (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

    Vice President Kamala Harris makes history

    Vice President Kamala Harris made history as the first woman, first African American and person of South Asian descent to be sworn in as vice president of the United States. Harris was sworn in by U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the first Latina member of the Supreme Court.

    Harris was sworn in using two Bibles: One belonged to a close family friend named Regina Shelton; the other belonged to Thurgood Mashall, the nation's first African American Supreme Court justice.

    Harris considers Marshall to be one of her heroes.

  • Kate Murphy

    Trailblazing Black female firefighter leads Pledge of Allegiance

    Andrea Hall, a firefighter, recites the Pledge of Allegiance at Biden's inauguration. In 2004 she became the first Black woman to be promoted to fire captain of the Fire Rescue Department in South Fulton, Ga. Hall, 47 years old, is also the president of the first major labor group to support Biden during his presidential campaign – the International Association of Firefighters Local 3920 in Georgia.

  • Kate Murphy

    Lady Gaga performs national anthem

    Lady Gaga sings the national anthem at Joe Biden's inauguration Wednesday. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

  • Dylan Stableford

    Socially-distanced guests await the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States in Washington, D.C., Wednesday. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)


  • Dylan Stableford

    President-elect Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden arrive on the platform on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol for his inauguration. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

  • Kate Murphy

    Father Leo O'Donovan delivers the invocation Wednesday. (Patrick Semansky/AP, Pool)

    Biden family friend delivers invocation

    Father Leo O’Donovan will deliver the invocation at Biden's inauguration. The Jesuit priest is a former president of Georgetown University and is a close friend of the Biden family. O'Donovan was the main celebrant at the mass for Biden's son Beau, who died of brain cancer in in 2015, at St. Anthony of Padua Parish in Wilmington, Delaware.

    Biden makes history as the second Catholic president in U.S. history. The last time a Catholic president was inaugurated was John F. Kennedy in 1961.


