Full coverage: Trump impeachment hearings — Day 4

Public hearings in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump continued on Capitol Hill Wednesday. Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, testified In his opening statement that there was a quid pro quo in Trump’s dealings with Ukraine, and that the White House, State Department and Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani were all aware of it. “Everyone was in the loop,” Sondland told the committee. Laura Cooper, a top Pentagon official with oversight into Ukraine policy, testified that Ukrainian officials inquired about the delay in U.S. military assistance to their country on the same day Trump asked the Ukrainian president to investigate Joe Biden.

