Live updates: Trump's lawyers present his impeachment defense
The impeachment trial of Donald Trump resumes at noon Friday with the former president’s lawyers presenting his defense against the charge that he incited the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. House Democrats rested their case on Thursday, using the words of the rioters to emphasize Trump’s role in the attack.
A recap of day three
• Donald Trump's second impeachment trial resumed with House Democrats wrapping up their case that the former president incited the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
• As they did Wednesday, the prosecutors presented video evidence from the attack.
• Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., the lead impeachment manager, said that the Michigan statehouse siege was a "dress rehearsal" for the Capitol riot.
• House Democrats also used the words of the U.S. Capitol rioters to emphasize Trump’s role in the attack.
• Trump's defense team has up to 16 hours to present his case beginning Friday, though one of his lawyers, David Schoen, said “there’s no reason for us to be out there for a long time.”
• Despite compelling evidence, a conviction still remains unlikely, as 17 Republican senators would have to cross the aisle for the two-thirds majority needed to get one.
• At the White House, President Biden told reporters that he believes the minds of some Republicans "may have been changed" by the never-before-seen video shown at the trial.
'We humbly, humbly ask you to convict President Trump for the crime for which he is overwhelmingly guilty of. Because if you don't, if we pretend this didn't happen, or worse, if we let it go unanswered, who's to say it won't happen again?'
— Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo., an impeachment manager for House Democrats, delivering his closing argument Thursday
Prosecution's closing arguments: Trump created a 'powder keg' and lit the match
Neguse (via Reuters video)
Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo., delivered closing arguments as House Democrats prepared to rest their case that former President Donald Trump incited the Jan. 6 violent attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Neguse presented an overview of the evidence laid out by Democratic House impeachment managers that the rampage was incited by Trump. The congressman argued that the violence was foreseeable, Trump encouraged it, and the former president acted willfully.
"We humbly, humbly ask you to convict President Trump for the crime for which he is overwhelmingly guilty of," Neguse said in an appeal to Senate jurors. "If we pretend this didn't happen, or worse, if we let it go unanswered, who's to say it won't happen again?"
Trump lawyer: House Democrats are creating 'an entertainment package'
Schoen speaks to a reporters at the U.S. Capitol Thursday. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)
David Schoen, one of former President Donald Trump's lawyers, said Thursday that the defense team will expose the "hypocrisy" of House Democrats when it presents its case.
During a Fox News interview that was conducted in a Senate hallway while House impeachment managers were presenting at the trial, Schoen said viewers would "get a much better picture of what's going on" during defense arguments, which begin Friday. Schoen also accused Democrats of creating "an entertainment package" with their presentation of chilling new video footage taken from security cameras inside the Capitol during the siege.
Asked whether the defense team would need all 16 hours allowed to present its case, Schoen said that "there's no reason for us to be out there for a long time."
President Trump gestures to his supporters at the "Stop the Steal" rally on Jan. 6. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)
'Trump wasn't just some guy with political opinions who showed up at a rally on Jan. 6 and delivered controversial remarks. He was the president of the United States.'
— Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo., a House impeachment manager, during arguments Thursday
Castro: The attack on the Capitol was a 'dress rehearsal' for adversaries
Castro (via Reuters video)
Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, argued that the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6 harmed America's national security as rioters broke into congressional offices and took sensitive information.
Castro said the insurrection damaged the country's standing in the world.
"Every foreign adversary considering attacking this building got to watch a dress rehearsal and they saw this Capitol could be overtaken," he said.
Earlier, Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., the lead impeachment manager, said that the siege on the Michigan Statehouse by armed right-wing activists was a "dress rehearsal" for the Capitol riot.
Dems use dramatic recollections from lawmakers who were barricaded inside Capitol
Capitol Police officers draw their guns in a standoff at a door in the House chamber on Jan. 6. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
In addition to raw video footage of the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, House Democrats acting as prosecutors in former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial are relying on comments from lawmakers who remain traumatized by the experience.
Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., one of the Democratic impeachment managers, presented clips of interviews with members of Congress who were trapped inside the Capitol.
In one, Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Mich., said he called his wife during the attack to tell her he loved her.
In another, a congressional staffer recalled the sound of the windows on the doors to the House chamber being broken during a standoff between Capitol Police and the violent mob.
"I won't forget that sound," the staffer said.
'I'm not afraid of Donald Trump running again in four years. I'm afraid he's going to run again and lose. Because he can do this again.'
— Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., responding to the argument by the former president's lawyers that Democrats want to prevent him from running for office because they're afraid of him winning the presidency again