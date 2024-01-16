Live updates: Evidence in Samantha Woll killing to be revealed in court

In a Tuesday court hearing, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office is expected to lay out evidence against a man charged in the killing of Detroit synagogue leader Samantha Woll.

The suspect, Michael Jackson-Bolanos, 28, of Detroit, is accused of fatally stabbing Woll eight times around her face and neck during an Oct. 21 home invasion in Detroit's Lafayette Park neighborhood, just east of downtown. He was charged in the killing Dec. 13 and held without bond after a previous suspect was taken into custody, never charged and later released.

Samantha Woll, 40, who led the Isaac Agree Downtown Detroit Synagogue, was found fatally stabbed outside her home in the city’s Lafayette Park neighborhood, east of downtown, on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.

The Tuesday preliminary examination, a district court hearing that determines whether there's enough evidence for the case to proceed to trial court, is set to take place at 11:30 a.m. in front of 36th District Judge Kenneth King. The hearing could provide a glimpse of what trial may look like for Jackson-Bolanos. Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Ryan Elsey said previously that the prosecution plans on bringing 12 witnesses to the stand during the preliminary exam.

Elsey previously revealed in court evidence of Woll's blood on Jackson-Bolanos' jacket, seized by Detroit police at his girlfriend's home.

Jackson-Bolanos' attorney, Brian Brown, maintains his client's innocence and previously suggested he may have been at the wrong place at the wrong time. He believes his client will be absolved of the charges against him, which include felony murder during a first-degree home invasion and lying to police officers.

Woll was president of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue and founded the Muslim-Jewish Forum of Detroit.

Hearing delayed

King was presiding over another hearing in a separate shooting death case Tuesday morning, delaying the Jackson-Bolanos preliminary exam.

Family members of Samantha Woll and members of the local Jewish community were waiting outside the courtroom.

Witness who discovered body takes stand

The hearing began at 1:30 p.m.

Sam Woll was found blue, barefoot and lying in the fetal position by a neighbor around dawn on Oct. 21, according to testimony from the man who found her, called to the stand by the defense.

Neighbor Kevin Mull, who lived near Woll in the Lafayette Park townhome community, said he discovered the 40-year-old synagogue board president on the sidewalk about 6:20 a.m. as he walked another neighbor’s dog.

Woll’s mother, Margo Woll, who is in the courtroom with Woll’s father, dabbed her eyes with a tissue as Mull recounted discovering her daughter.

Mull testified to touching Woll’s skin to see if she would react and finding her “very cold.” He then returned home and told his wife to call 911.

Woll's father, Douglas, walked out of the room following the testimony.

