Full coverage: Trump impeachment hearings — Day 7

The House Judiciary Committee on Monday held its second public hearing in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

Key takeaways:

• The Intelligence Committee formally presented its findings to the Judiciary Committee, bringing the House one step closer to a formal vote to impeach Trump.

• “The evidence is overwhelming that the president abused his power by pressuring Ukraine and its new president to investigate a political opponent,” said Barry Berke, staff attorney for the Judiciary Committee. “A president cannot abuse his power to secure an election. That is an impeachable offense.”

• The hearing began with a protester’s removal and partisan infighting, as the top Republican on the panel, Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia, derided the proceedings as a “sham.”

• House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler declared that Trump, through his actions, “put himself before country.”

• Fireworks continued later during the hearing, as Collins grilled grilled Democratic counsel Daniel Goldman over subpoenas for phone records that showed calls between Rep. Devin Nunes, ranking Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, and Rudy Giuliani's now-indicted associate Lev Parnas. As Goldman tried to explain that matching phone numbers is a standard investigative practice, Collins refused to listen.

"I'm done with you for right now," Collins said. "We're done."

For a recap of the hearings as well as instant analysis from Yahoo News reporters in Washington, D.C., and elsewhere, see the blog below.