'The evidence is overwhelming': Combative hearing moves House closer to impeachment

Democrat Adam Schiff’s committee formally presented its findings to the House Judiciary Committee on Monday, bringing the House one step closer to a formal vote to impeach President Trump.

“The evidence is overwhelming that the president abused his power by pressuring Ukraine and its new president to investigate a political opponent,” said Barry Berke, staff attorney for the Judiciary Committee.

“A president cannot abuse his power to secure an election,” Berke said. “That is an impeachable offense.”

It was a fact- and lawyer-heavy hearing, focused on laying the groundwork for one final hearing in this committee — likely this week — during which the panel will debate and vote on specific articles of impeachment against the president, sending those charges to the full House for a vote by all 435 members of the lower chamber.

The House has only 10 legislative days left if it wants to hold an impeachment vote before the end of the year, though a day or two could be added the weekend before Christmas.

Barry Berke, majority counsel for the House Judiciary Committee, during Monday’s hearing. (Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images) More

Like the hearing last week with constitutional scholars, Monday’s proceedings in the House Judiciary Committee lack any testimony from witnesses with direct knowledge of the events leading to the impeachment charges. So in terms of pure drama, it was a drop-off after five hearings in the House Intelligence Committee in November that featured plenty of new disclosures by diplomats and former Trump advisers.

But the Judiciary Committee is playing a different role than the Intelligence Committee. Schiff, the California Democrat and Intelligence Committee chairman, conducted an investigation into the facts, first in closed-door depositions and then in public hearings.

The Judiciary Committee, a larger and more contentious panel, is evaluating the findings. The constitutional lawyers last week spoke to the standards for impeachment. Monday’s hearing is a presentation of the investigation’s findings, and a discussion of whether Trump’s actions rise to the level of impeachable offenses.

Democrats say Trump should be impeached because he pressured Ukraine’s government to announce an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden, who is currently running for president. They say the evidence shows that the administration withheld a White House meeting between Trump and the Ukrainian president, using it as leverage over authorities in Kyiv. And they found significant circumstantial evidence that Trump’s withholding of roughly $400 million in military assistance to Ukraine was also used to try to force the Eastern European country to help him against Biden, a domestic political rival.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler and President Trump. (Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images, AP) More

“This pattern of conduct represents a continuing risk to the country. The evidence shows that Donald J. Trump, the president of the United States, has put himself before his country. He has violated his most basic responsibilities to the people. He has broken his oath,” said Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y.

Republicans raised a few objections at the beginning of Monday’s daylong hearing, which was also interrupted by one protester.

Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia, the top Republican on the committee, complained that Schiff would not be testifying, as Ken Starr, the independent counsel in the impeachment of President Bill Clinton, did in 1998.