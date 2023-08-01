Trump indicted in federal Jan. 6 investigation: Live updates

Former President Donald Trump, a 2024 presidential candidate already facing multiple criminal cases against him, has been indicted for a third time.

The Justice Department notified the former president on Tuesday that a grand jury had voted to indict him over his efforts to hold onto power following his loss in the 2020 election, including his actions leading to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. He has been summoned to appear in court at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the former president’s lawyers met with prosecutors in Washington, D.C., while the grand jury was hearing evidence in the case. Trump faces four charges, following up indictments in New York on campaign finance fraud and federal court in Florida for his mishandling of classified documents and obstructing justice.

Yahoo News is providing live updates, reactions and analysis of the latest criminal indictment against the former president in the blog below.