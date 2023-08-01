Trump indicted in federal Jan. 6 investigation: Live updates
The Department of Justice notified the former president of the charges tied to the events of the 2021 Capitol insurrection on Tuesday.
Former President Donald Trump, a 2024 presidential candidate already facing multiple criminal cases against him, has been indicted for a third time.
The Justice Department notified the former president on Tuesday that a grand jury had voted to indict him over his efforts to hold onto power following his loss in the 2020 election, including his actions leading to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. He has been summoned to appear in court at 4 p.m. on Thursday.
Earlier in the day, the former president’s lawyers met with prosecutors in Washington, D.C., while the grand jury was hearing evidence in the case. Trump faces four charges, following up indictments in New York on campaign finance fraud and federal court in Florida for his mishandling of classified documents and obstructing justice.
Yahoo News is providing live updates, reactions and analysis of the latest criminal indictment against the former president in the blog below.
Trump ordered to appear in court Thursday at 4 p.m.
U.S. Special Counsel Jack Smith makes a statement to reporters about the 37 federal charges returned by a grand jury in an indictment of former U.S. President Donald Trump on charges of unauthorized retention of classified documents and conspiracy to obstruct justice at Smith' offices in Washington on June 9, 2023. (Leah Millis/Reuters)
Former President Donald Trump was ordered Tuesday to appear in federal court in Washington, D.C., on Thursday at 4 p.m., to face arraignment for the latest criminal indictment to be filed against him.
In a 45-page indictment unsealed Tuesday evening, special counsel Jack Smith indicted Trump on four criminal counts stemming from his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election and to prevent the lawful transfer of power to Joe Biden.
Trump faces 4 charges
According to the 45-page unsealed indictment, the former president is facing federal counts of conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.
Trump’s super-PAC is running out of money to use to pay for his defense
As Donald Trump now faces his third criminal indictment, his political action committee, Save America, which has been paying for his legal fees, is running short on cash, the New York Times reported Tuesday.
After starting last year with $105 million in its coffers, Save America now has less than $4 million to spend, according to campaign finance disclosures. That financial news comes as special counsel Jack Smith has unveiled his latest charges against Trump, and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is poised to indict the former president with election interference in Georgia.
Trump preemptively claims charges are 'fake'
Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump reacts as he holds a campaign rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 29, 2023. (Lindsay DeDario/Reuters)
In a post to his Truth Social network before the news of the indictment was reported, Trump criticized special counsel Jack Smith as "deranged" and claimed he was being targeted politically. Trump's statement in full:
I hear that Deranged Jack Smith, in order to interfere with the Presidential Election of 2024, will be putting out yet another Fake Indictment of your favorite President, me, at 5:00 P.M. Why didn’t they do this 2.5 years ago? Why did they wait so long? Because they wanted to put it right in the middle of my campaign. Prosecutorial Misconduct!