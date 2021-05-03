  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Liz Cheney and Donald Trump go to war over 'THE BIG LIE'

David Knowles
·Senior Editor
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Rep. Liz Cheney on Monday issued a forceful rebuke of claims made by former President Donald Trump and his supporters that his loss in the 2020 election was the result of fraud. 

Cheney’s message came shortly after Trump reiterated his unsubstantiated claim that his loss to President Biden in November was not legitimate. 

“The Fraudulent Presidential Election of 2020 will be, from this day forth, known as THE BIG LIE!” Trump said Monday in a statement.

Trump’s baseless assertion that voter fraud cost him the 2020 election was at the heart of the Jan. 6 riot staged by his supporters at the U.S. Capitol. For months leading up to the election, Trump told the nation that an increase in the number of ballots cast by mail would result in a “rigged” result. The former president summoned his supporters to Washington for a rally to protest the certification of the Electoral College results, which ended with them storming the Capitol. 

Cheney, R-Wyo., was the highest-ranking House Republican to vote to impeach Trump for “incitement of insurrection,” a decision that has cost her support among many of her GOP colleagues, some of whom are seeking to have her stripped of her leadership role. 

While no credible evidence has been put forth to back up Trump’s claim that voter fraud explained his loss to Biden, the former president and many of his Republican supporters continue to push that notion. In states with Republican-led legislatures, a flurry of new voting restrictions have been introduced, and in some places adopted, which Democrats say are predicated on the bogus idea that fraud factored in to the 2020 election results. 

(Photos: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images, Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Rep. Liz Cheney and former President Donald Trump. (Photos: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images, Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

In Arizona, Republicans in the state Senate have authorized a recount of ballots cast in Maricopa County, which Biden won by 45,000 votes, by a private firm whose chief executive has posted tweets supporting the conspiracy theory that fraud handed Biden the presidency. The audit will not undo the results of the election, however, and seems designed to cast further doubts about Biden’s victory. 

Last week, Trump said he was paying close attention to the recount. 

“I wouldn’t be surprised if they found thousands and thousands and thousands of votes,” Trump said at his Florida country club. “So we’re going to watch that very closely. And after that, you’ll watch Pennsylvania and you’ll watch Georgia and you’re going to watch Michigan and Wisconsin. … Because this was a rigged election, everybody knows it.”

A new CNN poll found that 70 percent of Republicans believe that Biden did not receive enough votes to legitimately win the November election. Just 3 percent of Democrats said that was the case. 

Cheney has been steadfast in her criticism of Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, while Trump has vowed to support any Republican in Wyoming who steps forth to challenge her in the next election. 

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Recommended Stories

  • Liz Cheney fires back at Trump after he calls Biden's victory 'the Big Lie'

    House GOP leadership reportedly isn't pleased with Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) these days and her job as GOP conference chair may be on the line, but the congresswoman remains undeterred in her efforts to combat former President Donald Trump's false claims about the 2020 election. The Twitter-less Trump released one of his rare statements on Monday morning, a one-liner that reads: "The Fraudulent Presidential Election of 2020 will be, from this day forth, known as THE BIG LIE!" The statement appears to be an attempt to co-opt the term used by many Trump opponents to describe his claims that he really won the election, and Cheney seemingly wants to ensure that doesn't happen. Not long after Trump's words were made public, Cheney fired back, tweeting that, on the contrary, "anyone who claims" the election was fraudulent "is spreading THE BIG LIE." The 2020 presidential election was not stolen. Anyone who claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system. — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) May 3, 2021 As Politico notes, House Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has suggested he wants Cheney to move on from the issue and focus on policy, so it's unclear how he'll take the latest development. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesOregon fights COVID-19 uptick, reminding the U.S. the pandemic isn't over yetCarter Library releases endearingly odd photo of the Bidens visiting Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter

  • GOP Rep. Claims Trump Wing Is Pushing to Oust Cheney Because She Won’t ‘Lie’

    House Republicans are increasingly frustrated with Representative Liz Cheney (R., Wyo.) amid an ongoing spat over her views on former President Trump, The Hill reported on Saturday. GOP lawmakers have warned that Cheney could lose her position as chairwoman of the House Republican Conference. “If a prerequisite for leading our conference is continuing to lie to our voters, then Liz is not the best fit,” Representative Anthony Gonzalez (R., Ohio) told The Hill. Gonzalez was one of ten GOP representatives, including Cheney, who voted to impeach Trump following the Capitol riot on January 6. “Liz isn’t going to lie to people. Liz is going to say what she believes,” Gonzalez added. “She’s going to stand on principle. And if that’s going to be distracting for folks, she’s not the best fit. I wish that weren’t the case.” Cheney has continued to criticize Trump since the Capitol riot. While House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) has labeled Trump the head of the Republican Party, Cheney told reporters last week that McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) were the leaders of the party. Representative Jim Banks (R., Ind.), head of the Republican Study Committee, said Cheney’s comments were “sideline distractions” that could threaten GOP unity. “I think a lot of us would like to see her join the team, be on the same team, same mission, the same focus. And at this point, that’s what many of us are questioning,” Banks told Axios last week. “As we’re focused on unifying the Republican conference and our mission to win back the majority, she is focused on the past and proving a point,” one lawmaker told The Hill on condition of anonymity. “She is alienating herself from the conference, and I have to imagine if she doesn’t resign there will be a new vote in the near future and the result will be lopsided in the opposite direction of what it was before.”

  • Newsmax apologizes to Dominion worker for false allegations

    Newsmax apologized on Friday for airing false allegations that an employee of Dominion Voting Systems manipulated machines or tallies on Election Day against then-President Donald Trump.

  • Mexico City metro overpass collapses onto road; 20 dead

    An elevated section of the Mexico City metro collapsed and sent a subway car plunging toward a busy boulevard late Monday, killing at least 20 people and injuring about 70, city officials said. A crane was working to hold up one subway car left dangling on the collapsed section so that emergency workers could enter to check the car to see if anyone was still trapped. Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said 49 of the injured were hospitalized, and that seven were in serious condition and undergoing surgery.

  • Florida Republicans reportedly fear they miscalculated on new voting restrictions

    Some Florida Republicans are reportedly growing concerned that a new bill curbing the use of mail-in voting could end up backfiring on the party. After Florida's state legislature recently passed a bill to place new restrictions on mail ballots, some Republicans in the state are "reacting with alarm," The Washington Post reports. After all, the bill will be "curtailing a practice that millions of state Republicans use," the Post writes, and Republicans are worried their "political fortunes are in peril" as a result. The bill, for example, requires that voters reapply for mail ballots each two-year cycle, whereas the current law requires them to reapply every four years, and it also restricts the use of drop boxes, the report notes. The state legislature moved to enact the changes following the 2020 presidential election, during which former President Donald Trump attacked the use of mail-in voting. But almost 35 percent of GOP voters in Florida cast their ballots by mail in 2020, and Republicans fear the bill will "further undercut the party's ability to encourage mail voting," the Post writes. "Donald Trump attempted to ruin a perfectly safe and trusted method of voting," a Republican consultant told the Post. "The main law that we pass when we pass election bills in Florida is the law of unintended consequences." One former state party official expressed particular concern that military personnel "might not think they have to request a ballot" and seniors "might not know the law has changed, and they might not get a ballot." Some Republicans reportedly discussed trying to exclude these two groups from the requirement to request mail ballots each cycle but were told this would "raise equal protection problems." Republican State Sen. Joe Gruters denied to the Post that the bill will "hurt anybody, Republicans or Democrats," arguing "people are going to understand the changes that we me made long before another election comes around." Read more at The Washington Post. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesOregon fights COVID-19 uptick, reminding the U.S. the pandemic isn't over yetCarter Library releases endearingly odd photo of the Bidens visiting Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter

  • Liz Cheney Slaps Down Trump's Attempt To Redefine 2020 Election As 'THE BIG LIE'

    “The 2020 presidential election was not stolen,” the Wyoming Republican correctly noted on Monday.

  • Armed intruder stopped, shot by FBI agents after attempting to drive through CIA main entrance

    CIA security officers had been negotiating for hours when the person got out of a car holding a gun and was shot by FBI agents.

  • NY Times, Washington Post, NBC correct articles on Giuliani

    The corrections, to stories that ran last Thursday or Friday, take back reports that the former New York City mayor had been warned by the FBI that he was the subject of a Russian operation to influence the American election. NBC's online correction on Saturday was the most extensive, and it required both the headline and top of a story that ran a day earlier to be rewritten. The network said it had been told about an FBI briefing of Giuliani by “a source familiar with the matter,” but later learned from a second source that the briefing had been prepared but not delivered.

  • Nancy Wilson talks first solo album, 35th anniversary of 'These Dreams' and giving Eddie Van Halen his first acoustic guitar

    In a full-circle moment, Nancy's debut solo LP coincides with the anniversary of "These Dreams," featuring Nancy on lead vocals, becoming the first Heart single to reach No. 1.

  • Barrier-breaking golfer to become 1st with Down syndrome to compete in a national college championship

    Amy Bockerstette gained viral fame in 2019 at TPC Scottsdale, but has been knocking down doors for years.

  • Susan Collins defends Romney, Cheney: 'We are not a party that is led by just one person'

    She cites Ronald Reagan's example.

  • Meghan McCain Defends Rep. Liz Cheney After Report of New GOP Criticism

    Cheney — one of the most high-profile Republicans criticizing Donald Trump's false claims about the election — has been facing backlash from fellow conservatives

  • Moderna Just Made the Pfizer Vaccine's Biggest Weakness an Even Bigger One

    Both vaccines do an impressive job of providing protection against COVID-19. But Moderna's is much easier to get from production facilities into patients' arms.

  • Novavax expands COVID-19 vaccine study to include adolescents

    Rivals Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc are also testing their COVID-19 vaccines in younger age groups. Moderna's vaccine is authorized for emergency use in the United States in adults aged 18 or above, while Pfizer's shot is authorized for use in people aged 16 and above. Novavax is expected to report data from its ongoing large, late-stage study in the United States and Mexico during the second quarter of this year.

  • Hope has a name in Jacksonville: Trevor Lawrence

    Peter King talked with Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars front office about the hope in the building following a franchise-altering draft.

  • Jacinda Ardern insists New Zealand will not compromise on human rights to please China

    New Zealand leader Jacinda Ardern said Monday that differences between her country and China are becoming “harder to reconcile” after her government faced accusations it was being too soft on Beijing. While New Zealand and China continue to work together, there are things on which China and New Zealand “do not, cannot, and will not agree”, Mrs Ardern said in a speech to an annual China Business Summit in Auckland. New Zealand has faced criticism as a weak link in the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing network after it expressed reluctance to use the alliance to criticize Beijing. But on Monday Prime Minister Ardern said her government had raised “grave concerns” with Beijing about the treatment of Uighurs in Xinjiang province and spoken out about “continued negative developments with regard to the rights, freedoms and autonomy of the people of Hong Kong”. She said New Zealand has an independent foreign policy and chooses whether to raise rights issues publicly together with other countries or privately in talks with Chinese officials. “It will not have escaped the attention of anyone here that as China’s role in the world grows and changes, the differences between our systems – and the interests and values that shape those systems – are becoming harder to reconcile,” Ardern said. “This is a challenge that we, and many other countries across the Indo Pacific region, but also in Europe and other regions, are also grappling with,” she added. Although Ardern’s comments were fairly moderate, she has in the past tended to avoid direct criticism of China – New Zealand’s largest trading partner. Her speech comes two weeks after her foreign minister, Nanaia Mahuta, caused consternation within Western allies when she said New Zealand was uncomfortable with expanding the remit of the 70-year-old Five Eyes network to include joint positions on human rights. Her comments led to criticism that Wellington was setting aside its principles to avoid possible economic retaliation from China. Beijing reacted angrily when the grouping – comprised of Britain, the United States, Australia, Canada and New Zealand – issued a joint statement in November calling on it to reinstate Hong Kong pro-democracy legislators. “No matter how many eyes they have, five or 10 or whatever, should anyone dare to undermine China’s sovereignty, security and development interests, be careful not to get poked in the eye,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at the time. Australia and Canada’s relations with Beijing have plummeted in recent years, and so far there appears to be little prospect of any significant improvement in US-China relations under President Biden. On Sunday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said China is acting "more aggressively abroad" and behaving "increasingly in adversarial ways”. Australia, who angered Beijing by calling for an international inquiry into the origins of Covid-19, has been on the receiving end of Chinese trade restrictions, affecting billions of dollars’ worth of its exports. Asked whether New Zealand would risk trade punishment in order to stick to its values, Ardern replied: “It would be a concern to anyone in New Zealand if the consideration was ‘Do we speak on this or are we too worried of economic impacts?’”

  • Corpse believed to belong to controversial cult leader found in a Colorado shrine covered in glitter with no eyes

    Seven group members arrested on various charges including child abuse and abuse of corpse

  • Conan O'Brien to put his eponymous late night show to bed on June 24

    The final weeks of the TBS show will feature a line-up of special guests, culminating in an extended hour-long finale recapping his 11-year run. "The plan is to re-emerge on HBO Max sometime in the near future with I think what will be my fourth iteration of a program," O'Brien said at the start of "Conan" on Monday.

  • Pfizer's (PFE) Key Drugs Likely to Drive Its Q1 Earnings

    Higher sales of Pfizer's (PFE) key brands, Eliquis, Ibrance and Inlyta, and revenues from COVID-19 vaccine are likely to have driven sales in the first quarter.

  • Broward County students can get their COVID vaccine on campus. Miami-Dade will follow

    Students 16 and older who attend a public school in Broward County can get a COVID-19 vaccine on campus this week. So can their families and school employees.