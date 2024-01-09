Lloyd Austin was hospitalized for prostatectomy complications. Here's what that means.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had surgery last month for one of the most common cancers among American men, prostate cancer. The minimally invasive procedure to remove all or part of his prostate gland resulted in a severe infection that caused him to return to the hospital, according to Pentagon officials.

On Dec. 22, Austin went in for a prostatectomy, a surgery to treat cancer of the prostate at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. He returned home and more than a week later was hospitalized due to a urinary tract infection that left him with severe abdominal, hip and leg pain, along with nausea, according to a statement released by the Pentagon Tuesday from the doctors who oversaw Austin's treatment.

Prostate cancer affects more than one in eight U.S. men, and one in six African American men, during their lifetime, the doctors said. The nonprofit American Cancer Society said it's the most common form of cancer in men other than skin cancer, and the risk of getting it increases with age.

Austin, the first Black defense secretary, is 70.

The statement from Maddox and Chestnut indicates Austin underwent a procedure that’s traditionally considered minimally invasive. Here's a breakdown of what the surgery entails.

What is a prostatectomy?

The prostate is a small gland located in the male pelvis, below the urinary bladder and it surrounds the urethra that carries urine from the bladder to penis, according to the Mayo Clinic. It supplies seminal fluid to help the sperm travel from the testes and survive, according to the Prostate Cancer Foundation, a nonprofit that funds research.

Austin’s doctors said the cancer was detected early. Laboratory evaluations in early December identified prostate cancer, which required that he undergo surgery on Dec. 22 surgery under general anesthesia.

During a prostatectomy, doctors partially or completely remove the prostate, typically via a minimally invasive procedure, according to the American Cancer Society. Officials did not specify whether Austin had all of his prostate removed as well as the surrounding lymph nodes to treat localized cancer, a procedure known as a radical prostatectomy.

A Johns Hopkins Medicine article said that people may undergo a radical prostatectomy if cancer is confined to the prostate gland. Additionally, patients may get the procedure if they can't fully empty their bladder; or experience recurrent prostate bleeding; or have bladder stones, very slow urination, or increased pressure on ureters and kidneys from urinary retention, the article says.

Radical prostatectomies can be completed in several ways. The surgery can be done using a long incision to remove the prostate and nearby tissues or using smaller incisions with tools, often controlled by robotic arms, to make precise cuts, according to the American Cancer Society.

After Lloyd's surgery, doctors said, he returned home the next day.

What are risks of this surgery?

On New Year’s Day, Austin returned to Walter Reed from complications that caused severe pain revealing a urinary tract infection or UTI. The next day, he was placed in the intensive care unit, where doctors found abdominal fluid had collected impairing his small intestines from functioning, the doctors said.

The risk of prostatectomy, particularly when the entire gland is removed, are similar to those in any surgery, the American Cancer Society said. This can include a person reacting to anesthesia, bleeding, developing blood clots, having damage to nearby organs or infections. Sometimes, part of the intestine can be injured, which is more common with laparoscopic or robotic surgeries that involve small incisions. This can lead to infections in the abdomen that may require surgery.

With radical prostatectomy, the risks also include UTI, urinary incontinence, erectile dysfunction, narrowing of the urethra or bladder neck, or formation of cysts containing lymph, according to the Mayo Clinic.

To treat the infection, Austin’s doctors placed a tube through his nose to drain his stomach. They drained the abdominal fluids via non-surgical drain placement. During his stay, he never lost consciousness, nor did he receive general anesthesia.

Doctors said his infection had cleared and they anticipated he would make a full recovery.

“Sadly this is a disease that affects millions of American men, particularly at that stage in life,” White House spokesperson John Kirby told reporters Tuesday. “The key is early diagnosis, early screening. I think we’re all going to learn a whole heck of a lot of lessons from this past week.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's prostate cancer surgery, explained