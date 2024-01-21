Location announced for Sunday free gas giveaway by Des Moines pastor

Community activist and pastor Rob Johnson (second from the left) stands beside his nephew, Sheldon Johnson; area youth organizer, Sissie Lynn Carter and local artist Nala at Kum & Go, 1300 Keo Way in Des Moines. Rob Johnson held his second annual free gas giveaway on his birthday, Jan. 21.

Giving away free gasoline has become a yearly event for Rob Johnson, a community activist and Des Moines pastor. This year, the free petrol starts pumping at 1 p.m. Sunday.

While supplies lasts, residents can pull up at the Kwik Star at 4105 Hubbell Ave. in Des Moines to celebrate Johnson's birthday. Johnson's goal was to raise $40,000 with the "I Got 5 On It Campaign." That amount could fill 800 tanks for Iowans who need it, according to a news release.

More: This Iowan wants to celebrate his birthday by filling your gas tank — for free. Here's how

Last year, "The Kelly Clarkson Show" recognized Johnson for spending his birthday by giving away free gas to hundreds of Iowans and this year, he's upping his game for his 36th birthday.

"We are committed to making a meaningful impact and enhancing the lives of our community members, transcending factors such as race, religion, gender, political affiliations, income, or orientation," the website for the giveaway stated.

Participants will also received one of 1,000 swag bags with information on local businesses, public libraries, childcare assistance and more.

The campaign has partnered with Back 2 School Iowa, an education-based nonprofit organization that aims to "to inspire youth to continue in their educational endeavors and build upon their future careers," through educational services, scholarship and other resources.

The origin of Rob Johnson's Gas Giveaway

In December 2021, just days after Christmas, Johnson said he was filling up his tank when he noticed a woman at a pump nearby was unable to pay for her gas. He said her credit card was declined, and without hesitation, he went over and paid for it.

Later, Johnson thought: Why stop there? Why not help others, too?

So, he picked up the phone, called his friends, some of whom led community groups and churches or were business owners, and asked them to lend a hand in his project. With their support, Johnson celebrated his 34th birthday with volunteers, pumping nearly $5,000 worth of gas at the Hy-Vee on Southeast 14th Street and Park Avenue in Des Moines.

Since, Johnson has partnered with community leaders and organizations to make an impact every year for his birthday.

Kyle Werner and F. Amanda Tugade contributed to this article.

Noelle Alviz-Gransee is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Follow her on Twitter @NoelleHannika or email her at NAlvizGransee@registermedia.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: A Des Moines pastor is giving out gas today; here's where