Long Branch cop cleared by state grand jury in death of woman in crash following burglary

A still image of the aftermath of a police-involved fatal car crash that happened in the early morning hours of Aug. 14, 2023, which was taken from the dashboard-mounted camera of a Long Branch police vehicle that responded to the scene.

LONG BRANCH − A state grand jury has declined to indict a Long Branch police officer whose cruiser struck a BMW while he was responding to an armed burglary, killing a 38-year-year old city woman who was a front-seat passenger in that vehicle, driven by the suspect.

The woman, Tracee Blount, died a few hours after the collision with Officer Lucas Brito in the early hours of Aug. 14.

Shortly before 4 a.m. on that Monday, a 911 caller reported an armed break-in at his Narragansett Avenue home, according to an investigation by the state Attorney General.

The resident told police he was awakened by a man armed with a gun in his living room, demanding money, authorities said.

Long Branch police officers who responded to the call in marked patrol cars, saw a white BMW fleeing the scene, authorities said.

Cpl. Bienvenido Cruz ordered the driver to stop, but the driver continued.

Shortly after at MacArthur and Elmwood avenues, Officer Lucas Brito's vehicle collided with the BMW carrying Blount, the Attorney General’s office said.

The driver, Altonia Williams, was the suspect fleeing the area of the home break-in, authorities said.

Blount was rushed to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, where she was pronounced dead about 7:12 a.m. Williams, 46, also of Long Branch, was arrested and also taken to the medical center.

Brito was also taken to the medical center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

County and Long Branch investigators later determined that Williams' driver's license was suspended and that he was high on marijuana at the time of the crash.

In November, a Monmouth County grand jury indicted Williams on 19 counts in the burglary and fatal crash, including felony murder.

Evidence presented to the grand jury included witness interviews, photographs, dashboard camera footage, body-worn camera footage and autopsy results from the medical examiner. The grand jury concluded its deliberations on Feb. 5, voting against charges for Brito.

