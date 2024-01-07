A look at local, impactful journalism in 2023

The importance of community journalism has never been more important than it is today.

Local journalists are looked to for reliable information whether it’s the celebration of a new park, recognition of heroes in the community, social issues or controversial growth and developments.

As we start a new year, we reflect on some stories that made an impact in our community during 2023.

Shelby Crump holds a photo of her grandmother, Dot Hyde, who was killed in a hit and run in January.

Tragic hit and run

On the evening of Jan. 20, 2023, Dorothy “Dot” Hyde, 74, was walking back from the Bulldog Quik-Snak to retrieve her car parked at a nearby pharmacy after dining out with friends and family in Boiling Springs. She was struck and killed near the intersection of North Main Street and Woodland Avenue and police said the driver didn’t stop.

Law enforcement utilized cell phone data, search warrants and partnered with other agencies to track down information that has led to arrest warrants seven months later.

Boiling Springs Police Chief Nathan Phillips said a car was seized and warrants were issued for James Wesley Harris.

The Blacksburg, South Carolina, man was charged with felony hit and run causing serious injury or death.

In a previous interview, Hyde’s granddaughter described her as a loving, Christian woman who loved spending time with family.

“She was my best friend since I was born,” Shelby Crump said.

Albemarle and Caterpillar Inc. announced a partnership in this Star file photo. Leaders from both companies signed an agreement at the site of the lithium mine in Kings Mountain.

Mining in Kings Mountain

Work continues to move forward at the old rock quarry sandwiched between Battleground Avenue and I-85 in Kings Mountain which is rich with spodumene, a lithium ore mineral.

Albemarle owns the 1,300-acre property, which abuts Martin Marietta, a similar mining operation but with a different type of rock, just a couple of miles from downtown Kings Mountain.

On site is a technology center with a research and development lab and a hydroxide plant, which has been in operation for decades.

One of the first steps will be draining the 165-feet deep rainwater in the quarry, a process that will take 12 to 18 months to ensure it’s done safely.

The company has done drilling to extract rock and get a better picture of just where and how much spodumene deposits are in the ground.

Albemarle hopes to be up and running by 2027 if the permitting process goes according to plan.

The mine pit will be extended southwest from its current location on property already owned by the mine. There will be a buffer zone built in, and Albemarle acquired additional property to create that buffer.

A company spokeswoman said the project may create as many as a thousand construction jobs and more than 300 skilled full-time jobs.

Alleged inappropriate behavior

A Cleveland County Detention Center officer was arrested in September, accused of having sex with an inmate.

Jessica Lynn Dover, of Grover, was initially arrested Sept. 7 and charged with providing a cell phone to an inmate. She was booked into the Gaston County jail and posted a $10,000 bond.

According to the arrest warrant, on Aug. 20, Dover provided an inmate with an electronic device, a felony charge.

More charges were added later, including felony sex act by a government employee and misdemeanor providing tobacco or vape products to an inmate, according to arrest warrants.

The documents state that on Sept. 1 Dover “engaged in a sexual act with (a male inmate) at a time when that person was in the custody of the Cleveland County Detention Center, an institution at which the defendant was then employed.”

According to county personnel records, Dover was hired as a detention officer on Sept. 1, 2018 and was promoted to the rank of detention corporal on Aug. 22, 2023.

Her employment with the Sheriff’s Office ended on Sept. 6, 2023, and she is awaiting her next court date.

Zechariah Freeman

Jury returns verdict

A man is serving a life sentence after a jury found him guilty of first-degree murder.

A Cleveland County jury found Roderick J. Young guilty of first-degree murder after a two-week trial that began in late November.

Zechariah Freeman, 18, of Shelby, was shot and killed on April 2, 2022, outside of a local establishment.

Shelby Police got a call at 12:30 a.m. about shots fired in the parking lot of Skooterz Saloon at 1981 E. Dixon Blvd. Officers arrived to find Freeman dead from at least two bullets. Another man was found injured at the scene, and a man and woman who were also hit by bullets had driven themselves to the hospital. None suffered life-threatening injuries, and all were treated at Atrium Health Cleveland in Shelby.

Young, now 39, was arrested days later, and in addition to first-degree murder, he was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Young was held in jail for more than a year awaiting trial.

When he entered a not guilty plea, Young turned down a plea arrangement from the state. That offer meant he would plead guilty to second-degree murder, and the other charges would be dropped. He would've been sentenced to 30 to 36 years in prison.

Instead, he received a life sentence.

Kozi Italian Kitchen opened in Shelby in July.

All about the eats

One thing that didn’t change in 2023 is readers’ interest in restaurants.

Restaurant ratings returned to The Star and let readers know how local eateries scored in sanitation inspections.

The Star also reports on restaurants coming to the area, those that have relocated and unfortunately the ones that close, such as Fatz Café.

The most recent buzz is about the potential of McAlister’s Deli moving into the former Kozi Italian.

Diane Turbyfill

