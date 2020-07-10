Looking ahead to a COVID vaccine: Who will make it? Who will receive it? How much will it cost?

With the number of new cases of COVID-19 continuing to set records in the U.S. and deaths from the disease rising daily, public health officials and politicians have increasingly pinned their hopes of overcoming the coronavirus pandemic on a vaccine.

On May 15, the Trump administration announced the kickoff of “Operation Warp Speed,” an ambitious government effort “to have substantial quantities of a safe and effective vaccine available for Americans by January 2021.” Since then, the administration has identified a number of companies it believes are most likely to successfully produce a vaccine, including Novavax, AstraZeneca, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, Emergent BioSolutions, Merck and Pfizer, and has awarded them billions in grant money.

On July 4, President Trump all but guaranteed that a vaccine would be ready before the end of the year.

“We are unleashing our nation’s scientific brilliance and we’ll likely have a therapeutic and/or vaccine long before the end of the year,” Trump said during his address from the White House.

Asked about that prediction one day later, Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn was less certain.

“I can’t predict when a vaccine will be available,” Hahn said.

BONN, GERMANY - JUNE 29: In this photo illustration a syringe with indefinite content is laying on a globe on June 29, 2020 in Bonn, Germany. (Photo by Ute Grabowsky/Photothek via Getty Images) More

The urgency of developing a COVID-19 vaccine is underscored by the number of people killed by the disease. As of Thursday afternoon, nearly 133,000 Americans had died of the disease caused by exposure to the coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that by July 25th, that number could be as high as 160,000 Americans.

In order to slow the transmission of COVID-19 in the U.S., Dr. Anthony Fauci, the leading expert on infectious diseases on the Coronavirus Task Force, has said that 70 to 80 percent of the population will need to be immunized against it, meaning that at least 230 million doses will need to be manufactured.

Who will pay for a COVID-19 vaccine to be developed and produced?

On Tuesday, the Trump administration announced it was awarding Maryland-based biotech firm Novavax a $1.6 billion grant to deliver 100 million doses of a two-part vaccine (enough to inoculate 50 million people) by January, if it is shown to be safe and effective in clinical trials. That’s a bet using taxpayer money, of course, and it follows other grants already made to private companies who are also funding their own research. All told the U.S. government has so far spent nearly $4 billion on vaccines for COVID-19 that it can’t be sure will ever be brought to market. Congress has appropriated $10 billion for a vaccine, but the Trump administration has said more may be needed.

Dr. Rhonda Flores looks at protein samples at Novavax labs in Gaithersburg, Maryland on March 20, 2020. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) More

To speed deployment, “we’re going to start manufacturing doses of the vaccines way before we even know that the vaccine works,” Fauci said in an interview with the Journal of the American Medical Association.

China is also pouring money into five experimental vaccines for COVID-19 and could come up with a safe and effective one before the U.S., but no one manufacturer has the capacity to produce as many doses as will be needed; health experts estimate from five to 10 different companies will probably need to be enlisted in the effort.