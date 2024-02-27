Looking for a brunch spot in RI? Here are 7 spots readers say are the best

If you're looking for a great brunch spot, on Sunday or any day of the week in Rhode Island, we know the best spots in the state.

Beyond the debate between choosing between sweet or savory for your brunch meal, the hardest choice is deciding where to go. To make it easier, we recently put it to readers in an unscientific poll after crowdsourcing a long list of brunch places from around the state.

Hundreds of votes later, here are the Rhode Island brunch spots our readers recommend.

All Favorites Cafe is the new gem in Cranston’s Edgewood serving elevated breakfast and lunch dishes with fresh, homemade ingredients. From left, breakfast dishes of Huevos Rancheros, Mushroom Toast and French Toast.

Aptly named, you can't go wrong at All Favorites, a brunch spot one reader said "we are lucky to have ... not just in the neighborhood but in the state as a whole." And Providence Journal food editor Gail Ciampa called it a "must try" when she visited their location at 1678 Broad St., Cranston, in 2022. The food is elevated, and you won't leave disappointed.

Runner Up: Ocean Mist

Ocean Mist offers casual waterfront summer dining. Brunch is a winner with Kahlua French Toast and a Bloody Mary.

The view is as good as the food at Ocean Mist, 895 Matunuck Beach Road, Wakefield, which is saying something because the view from their deck that's right on the beach is pretty spectacular. They serve breakfast daily until 2 p.m. daily, so you don't have to wait for the weekend for this brunch spot.

Pumpkin pancakes are one of the seasonal dishes at T's restaurant.

Nut butter triple-berry apple jam, cinnamon sugar dough babies, cranberry-jalapeno chicken sausage benedict, these are just a few of the dishes T's restaurant has on their seasonal menu right now, and don't they make you want to go out for brunch? Our reader's certainly do. This spot is so popular there are three locations: 91 Point Judith Road, Narragansett; 1059 Park Ave., Cranston; and 5600 Post Road, East Greenwich.

Celebrating 30 years this year, Julian's remains a five-star experience because it's such a delicious experience and so fun. Where else can you find eggs benedict over a sourdough pizza strip? As they say on their website, they're "the brunchy-est brunch that ever brunched a brunch." If you haven't visited, 318 Broadway, Providence, consider this your nudge.

Fifth place: Rhody Hen Cafe

As one of the readers who nominated Rhody Hen said, "any day, every day, the best." Up to three locations – 350 Prospect Street, Pawtucket; 615 Waterman Ave., East Providence and 1525 Smith St, North Providence – it's not uncommon for the line to be out the door on a weekend. But, it's worth waiting for.

All the way back in 2015, our food editor named Nick's on Broadway, 500 Broadway, Providence, as one of the all-star brunches in Providence. Creeping up on a full decade later, they're still at the top of their game and a favorite with Rhode Island brunchers. Serious about the quality of their ingredients and sourcing locally, you can taste it in the final dish.

You don't have to actually travel south for a Southern-style brunch. If you're looking for biscuits and gravy, shrimp and grits, or other Southern flavors, Dante's Kitchen, 315 Main St., East Greenwich, will leave you wondering what state you're in.

