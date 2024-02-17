Looking for a small town getaway? Here are 7 places in Kentucky you should visit

With warmer weather on the horizon, a weekend getaway to a comfy small town sure sounds pleasant.

Kentucky's distilleries and lakes are inviting, but many towns offer other kinds of fun worth a road trip across the Bluegrass State.

In alphabetical order, here are seven Kentucky towns you should consider visiting in 2024:

Bardstown

Heaven Hill Distillery announced the release of the Spring 2023 edition of Old Fitzgerald Bottled-in-Bond Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey at 10 years old.

It is not hard to find a bottle of bourbon in a town that boasts itself as the "Bourbon Capital of the World." Heaven Hill is a prominent local distillery offering tours and tastings, but you may also want to check out Bardstown Bourbon Company and Lux Row Distillers. There is even a museum dedicated to bourbon history.

Bardstown was also named the "Best Christmas Town" in Kentucky by HGTV in 2023. If you plan a visit during the wintertime, try to catch the annual December parade.

Bellevue

Homes and businesses with beautiful architecture along Fairfield Ave. in Bellevue, Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. Bellevue was just named most charming small town in Kentucky by Southern Living. They said, “Bellevue blends city convenience with the yesteryear charm of historic Kentucky river towns.” Bellevue, located in Campbell County and minutes from Newport, was incorporated in 1870.

Outside the hustle and bustle of Cincinnati, this Ohio River town has a relaxed vibe. Southern Living named it Kentucky's most charming town in 2023.

In Bellevue, you will find art galleries, boutiques and flower shops, all while surrounded by classic architecture. You may find yourself enjoying ice cream or a pretzel after a tour of downtown Cincinnati or a day at the Newport Aquarium.

Berea

Berea College made the U.S. Civil Rights Trail when it launched in 2018. Jan. 28, 2020

Known as Kentucky's "Folk Arts and Crafts Capital," Berea is home to several artists who have designed sculptures, murals and architecture, all of which is worth posting about on Instagram. For the outdoorsy, plan to hike the Pinnacles of Berea, which Outside magazine crowned as the best trail in the state.

A trip to the Berea College campus is also a must. You will find art galleries, crafts stores, a candlemaker and a boutique, among other things. If you have a sweet tooth, you will want to stop by the Berea Fudge Shoppe.

Danville

Boyle County Health Department Director Brent Blevins, left, talks to Wilderness Trail Distillery co-owner Shane Baker. Wilderness Trail Distillery plans to make 500 gallons of hand sanitizer a week for health care workers in Danville.

For anyone looking to experience Kentucky history and enjoy some locally-made bourbon in the same day, Danville may be the town for you.

Kentucky's first constitution was drafted in Danville and the "father of modern surgery," Ephraim McDowell, was a native. Danville is also around 10 miles away from where Kentucky's most famous Civil War battle was fought.

Danville is home to a handful of distilleries, the most notable of which is Wilderness Trail. The award-winning spiritmaker is known for the sweet mash it uses in its distillation process. New for 2024 is the Luca Mariano Distillery, which grows the corn it uses to make bourbon.

Murray

Though it's a small community, Murray offers plenty of international flavor for foodies. You can find tikka masala, falafel, focaccia and Chicago deep dish pizza in town.

While there, you may want to follow the Calloway County Quilt Trail, a comfy countryside drive for those who appreciate art and history.

Murray is also a college town, home to about 10,000 students. If you attend a Saturday football game, don't be surprised if you see a thoroughbred gallop on the nearby track after every touchdown.

Hodgenville

Abraham Lincoln look-alike Larry Elliott shops at the Lincoln Museum in Hodgenville, Kentucky during the Lincoln Days celebration. Oct, 1, 2022

Illinois may be the "Land of Lincoln," but one of the most iconic U.S. presidents was born in Kentucky — Hodgenville, more specifically.

Those who visit the log cabin Lincoln grew up in may feel the spirit of Kentucky's frontier. The historic park property also includes the Sinking Spring, where the Lincoln family would gather water.

When you are done visiting Lincoln's birthplace, consider stopping in Hodgenville's quaint downtown square for hamburgers and ice cream.

Versailles

Riders were treated to a 10-mile round-trip scenic view of bourbon distilleries and horse farms aboard Rail Explorers railbikes in Versailles, Ky. on July 27, 2023.

You can live like royalty at The Kentucky Castle, a four-star hotel that looks like it suits the Middle Ages. If you are on a budget, no worries, there are plenty of other things to do in Versailles.

Located roughly 30 minutes from Lexington, Versailles is a worth a stop if you are heading east from Louisville. Plan to visit the Nostalgia Station Toy and Train Museum, which features multiple model train sets and antique toys from as far back as the 1890s. You can also tour WinStar Farm, known for breeding several Kentucky Derby winners.

