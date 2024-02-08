Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry deploys National Guard to Texas to assist in border control

Gov. Jeff Landry will deploy Louisiana National Guard troops to Texas where they will assist in that state's efforts to control a massive influx of migrants crossing the Mexico border illegally, saying President Biden and Congress have failed to uphold their federal responsibility to seal the boundary.

Landry and other Republican governors are supporting Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in his standoff with the federal government as Abbott escalates his effort to expand Texas' authority in managing border security.

"Because the federal government will not act and President Biden won't do his job ... these states are going to act," Landry said Thursday during a press conference at the state Capitol.

Landry was surrounded by legislative leaders with whom he consulted and who said they support the decision to send the Louisiana troops to Texas.

"We stand in uniform agreement in heeding the Texas governor's call to send the National Guard to the border," Landry said.

Landry, who joined Abbott and 12 other Republican governors in Texas Sunday at Shelby Park in Eagle Pass on the Rio Grande River to be briefed on border crisis, didn't say how many troops will be sent, but he did say the deployment will likely begin in March.

Landry defended the estimated $3 million cost for the deployment, saying it will provide valuable training and help his own state slow the influx of deadly drugs like fentanyl and human traffickers.

"This money is not wasted," he said. "This is an absolute emergency."

Brig. Gen. Michael Greer concurred, saying the deployment will be "a very good training event that we benefit greatly from."

"Anytime you mobilize soldiers it builds readiness and capability," Greer said.

Greer said the Louisiana troops' duties won't include detaining any migrants crossing the border illegally.

Abbott has said he had to exercise state authority because Biden and his administration have refused to take meaningful actions to slow illegal immigration on the U.S. southern border.

But the Supreme Court recently ruled that federal border agents could cut state-installed razor wire along the Rio Grande River at Eagle Pass.

Last month Landry was among 25 Republican governors who signed a letter backing Abbott in his bitter fight against the federal government over border control.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks with several state governors, among them Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry, at a press conference about border policies at Shelby Park in Eagle Pass on Sunday February 4, 2024.

“We stand in solidarity with our fellow Governor, Greg Abbott, and the State of Texas in utilizing every tool and strategy, including razor wire fences, to secure the border," the 25 Republican governors said in their letter.

Landry said Thursday that former Republican President Donald Trump, who is making a comeback bid that Landry supports, was "working to seal the border" under his administration.

"I guarantee you (Trump) would make funds available for Gov. Abbott to seal the border," Landry said.

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Louisiana National Guard troops sent to Mexico border during crisis