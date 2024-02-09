Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry seeks sweeping changes to crack down on crime: Here's how

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry is asking lawmakers to expand methods to carry out the death penalty, shrink opportunities for parole, increase the list of crimes for which juveniles can be jailed and stiffen punishment for carjacking in a Special Session call that could dramatically change the state's justice system.

Landry, a Republican who was elected last year on a tough-on-crime platform, listed a sweeping order that includes 24 items, among them a call to expand gun rights for law-abiding citizens who want to carry handguns without permits or training as is required now.

Among Landry's other priorities listed in his call: allowing electronic access to criminal records and certain juvenile records; restricting the rate of "good time" prisoners can earn; and creating a state public defender's office under his authority or that of future governors.

He also would expand immunity for police and the governments they represent.

Many of the items would roll back criminal justice laws supported by Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards' and passed by a bipartisan group of lawmakers in 2017 that expanded opportunities for relief for prisoners and juvenile offenders.

“This Special Session begins to fulfill the campaign promises we made to the people of Louisiana to make our state safe again," Landry said in a statement. "No one, regardless of their neighborhood or ZIP code, should feel unsafe. We all want safer communities. We will defend and uplift our law enforcement officials and deliver true justice to crime victims who have been overlooked for far too long. I am eager to enact real change that makes Louisiana a safer state for all.”

Jeff Landry is sworn in as Louisiana Governor on the steps of the State Capital in Baton Rouge La. Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024.

The Special Session will begin Feb. 19 and must end March 6.

Landry's promise to crack down on crime was a centerpiece of his campaign.

"I understand Louisiana and understand what's at stake," he said last fall. "Enough is enough. Crime knows no party, no race."

Two 2023 studies ranked Louisiana as the most dangerous state in America, noting the state is first for most murders per capita and fifth or most assaults per capita.

Three Louisiana cities — Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Shreveport — recently have ranked in the top 10 worst U.S. cities for crime.

Last spring, Louisiana residents listed crime as their top concern in the annual survey conducted by the LSU Reilly Center for Media and Public Affairs for the first time in 20 years.

Last week Landry signaled his desire to resume executions of prisoners sentenced to the death penalty by expanding methods to carry out the ultimate punishment.

"There are a lot of families that live a nightmare each and every day over the tragic and senseless violence that has occurred to their loved ones," Landry said. "Families deserve their day of justice."

Louisiana is one of 27 states where the death penalty still exists, though it's been 13 years since a prisoner was executed.

The state last carried out an execution on January 7, 2010, putting Gerald Bordelon to death by lethal injection after he waved his appeals. His execution was the 28th in Louisiana in the modern era of the death penalty.

Landry, who while he was attorney general called for executions by hangings, firing squads and electrocution if lethal injection isn't available, has said justice is being denied as long as death row inmates continue "to live and breathe" in Louisiana.

