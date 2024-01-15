Louisville weather: Snow, below zero wind chills. Live updates

Snow showers and wind chills below zero are expected to hit Louisville on Monday as an arctic cold front makes its way through Kentucky and surrounding areas, according to the National Weather Service of Louisville.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced a state of emergency for the state late Sunday.

“We continue to ask Kentuckians to stay weather-aware as snow accumulation and below-freezing temperatures continue to sweep through the commonwealth,” Beshear said in a statement. “Please check goky.ky.gov before you travel, and check in on your neighbors, loved ones and pets.”

The governor also activated the state’s price gouging laws. Under the state of emergency, consumers can report price gouging to the state Attorney General.

The forecast calls for a 20% chance of snow showers and a high near 19 degrees during the day Monday with a 30% chance of snow showers and a low of approximately 8 degrees in the evening. Wind chills will be in the single digits, according to the National Weather Service of Louisville.

Less than an inch of snow was forecast for the Louisville metro area, according to the weather service.

Two rounds of snow were expected to move through Kentucky on Monday, the NWS of Louisville said in a statement. The first round would arrive Sunday night and continue through Monday morning, reaching as far north as the Interstate 64 corridor. The second round, which was expected to mainly impact eastern Kentucky, was forecast to arrive Monday afternoon and continue through the evening.

Mayor Craig Greenberg said libraries and community centers will be open during regular business hours as warming centers, which means they will be closed on Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

There are eight Neighborhood Place locations that will also function as warming centers, which Greenberg said will be open Monday:

