Madison board approves variance in first request since recommendation to scrap setback

The Madison County Board of Adjustment approved a request to Matt Nowicki for a variance from 50 feet to a range of 25 to 45 feet in the Mountain Ridge Protection Ordinance.

MARSHALL - "Madison County is in the big leagues now."

During the Madison County Board of Adjustment's Jan. 22 meeting, Vice Chair Richard Molland's statement summarized the county and town governments' duty of reckoning with the county's residential and developmental growth.

One of the county and town governments' main tasks is to continue to bring its ordinances up to speed, and, in the case of the Madison County Board of Commissioners, to vote on whether to approve the county Planning Board's recommendation to remove the county's 50-foot setback requirement for building on ridge tops, as laid out in its Mountain Ridge Protection Ordinance.

Madison is the lone North Carolina county with a ridge top setback requirement.

While the commissioners are expected to vote on the issue in its upcoming February or March meetings, in the interim, while the 50-foot setback requirement remains in place, the Madison County Board of Adjustment will vote on whether to approve or deny applications requesting variances to the 50-foot setback requirement.

In the Board of Adjustment's Jan. 22 meeting, its first since the Planning Board's recommendation to remove the 50-foot setback requirement, the board held a quasi-judicial hearing and issued a vote on three separate applications for variances, including a request for a variance to the 50-foot ridge top setback requirement.

The board approved the first two variances without much fanfare, including a variance to applicant Joseph Frabotta at 127 Old Road in Marshall for a side setback variance from the required 20 feet to 17-19 feet. Frabotta plans to construct an office studio at his home.

In the second hearing, the board also approved Joseph Capel's request for a 25-foot setback variance from the current setback requirements of 40 feet for the development of a single-family residence at 27 Running Deer Lane in Mars Hill. The request was to alleviate challenges with the property's unique topography.

In its voting, the board considered six bullet points of criteria from the county ordinances:

Special conditions: The property must have unique circumstances that are not common to other properties.

Literal enforcement hardship: Strict application of the ordinance should cause unnecessary hardship to the property owner.

No self-created hardship: The hardship should not be self-imposed or self-created by the property owner.

No special privileges: The variance should not confer special privileges that are denied to other properties in the district.

Minimum necessary: The variance should represent the minimum deviation from the ordinance necessary to alleviate the hardship.

Harmony with ordinance's intent: The variance should be in harmony with the general intent and purpose of the ordinance and should not be injurious to the neighborhood or detrimental to public welfare.

In its final public hearing on a request to issue a variance for a reduction in the Mountain Ridge Protection Ordinance's setback from 50 feet to a range of 25-45 feet, the board deliberated for roughly three hours, and worried that issuing a variance to the applicant, Matt Nowicki, would "set a precedent."

At Nowicki's property at 82 Walnut Ridge, in the Seven Glens development on the county line in Weaverville, where he plans to build a home, he has already incurred more than $100,000 in construction costs after laying footers on the property.

The Seven Glens development is located on the Madison County-Buncombe County line in Weaverville.

As such, the board wrestled with a number of the criteria, including the issue of whether Nowicki's hardship was self created.

Nowicki and site contractor Gus Katsigianis appeared before the board to discuss the request.

According to Development Services Director Brad Guth, one of the extenuating circumstances that led Nowicki to request the variance was because the county inspections department granted Nowicki permits.

"Then, one of our inspectors, when they were going out to do the inspection on their footers, determined that it was on the ridge and that it needed to be approved through the Mountain Ridge Protection Ordinance," Guth said.

According to Katsigianis , the property sits at roughly 3,100 feet.

Board member Ernest Ramsey said he felt Nowicki's hardship was self created.

"When this fine young gentleman looked at this lot and said, 'I want to buy this lot,' and he buys this lot, did he not look at how steep it was? Is that an unnecessary hardship or did he create his own hardship? He should have not bought this lot if it's so steep, and we're setting precedent for everybody else to come in here."

Board member Hart Barnhill felt differently.

"Who created this hardship was real estate agents and bankers, and there's none of them here," Barnhill said. "Those guys have no constraints like our inspectors do. Everybody's doing the best they can, except that group. I think he was preyed upon by a real estate agent, yes. I think he was backed up by a bank, yes. But at the same time, we're stuck with this. I don't think we can debate him buying the property as anyone's fault."

Another component of the puzzle was that Katsigianis left unchecked the box on the county building application indicating the site was at an elevation of 3,000 feet or higher.

As such, Ramsey said he felt the reason for the hardship was to be doubly assigned to the applicant team.

Nowicki purchased the lot, which was advertised with a septic permit and a site plan.

The Madison County Board of Adjustment approved a request to Matt Nowicki for a variance from 50 feet to a range of 25 to 45 feet in the Mountain Ridge Protection Ordinance.

Still, the board was quick to remind Nowicki and Katsigianis that they were fortunate to have the project approved, adding that the entire board was cautious about establishing a precedent in approving the setback requirement variance.

While Chair Karen Kiehna said she agreed with Ramsey in that the applicant's hardship was self created, the five-member board eventually unanimously approved the variance, which, according to County Land Use Attorney Carly Gillingham required a four-fifths majority rather than a simple majority.

As for the criteria point of the literal enforcement hardship - where strict application of the ordinance should cause unnecessary hardship to the property owner - the board disagreed on this point.

Board member Darlyne Rhinehart said she felt enforcement of the ordinance would present an unnecessary hardship to Nowicki.

The board chair said she wondered how Nowicki's project had come so far in the process, and she and other board members stressed the importance of "cleaning up" the ordinances to ensure projects like Nowicki's do not come before the Board of Adjustment in the future.

"How did we get here? Not to put the burden on this applicant, but how in the world did we get here?" Kiehna said.

"Not to blame anybody, because a lot of this was left before Brad got here. This has been created. It did not need to happen. Somebody didn't do their job, and the applicant had some responsibility in it being self created," Ramsey said.

"So if you're asking me, 'Did the applicant self create it?' Yes, with some help."

Barnhill also raised the possibility that the commissioners approve the recommendation to remove the setback requirement.

"If Mr. Nowicki appeals this in Superior Court, we're going to look like idiots," Barnhill said.

"This is going to remain my overarching thesis here: We have the potential to do a lot of damage to a couple people who might have a very valid reason for doing what they did. We don't know any of that. Like I said, this is my thesis. This is everything I think about this particular hearing. I think if we do deny this, we are causing unnecessary hardship and I'm not sure what end. If that means that I'm emotionally compromised, you probably know whether or not I'm actually asking if I should recuse myself because I don't want the emotional damage done by, if some of this is going to get wiped out a month from now."

In the end, the board members said they prioritized the livelihoods of Nowicki and Katsigianis, who, if faced with a rejection by the board, would potentially lose out on upwards of $400,000, according to estimates from Katsigianis and board members.

"We're talking about two people's lives," Barnhill said.

Prior to the vote, the board chair and a number of other board members agreed that the complete onus could not be placed on the applicant, as the inspections department had some culpability as well.

"This was not a quick decision and not one that we have not analyzed to the best of our individual abilities to respect the positions that we're in, and try our very best to understand your circumstances," Kiehna said before the vote.

Board of Adjustment members Ernest Ramsey and Hart Barnhill view a site plan for a property owned by Matt Nowicki, left, at Seven Glens development in Weaverville. The board approved Nowicki's request for a variance to a county ordinance's setback requirement.

While Ramsey approved the variance, he reminded both Katsigianis and Nowicki of their fault too.

"I think it's y'all boys lucky damn day, is what I think it is," he said. "I vote yes, but it isn't because I really like it, because you should have done your job. You didn't. I hate to say that to you, but you should have done it. I'm doing it because I've got a heart, and I want to see you move on down the road and get your job done.

"This isn't how we should do things. This is not easy sitting on this side of this. It's a tough decision. That's mine."

Barnhill said he voted yes because "he did not want to see a contractor ruined and his men not able to feed their families."

"I'm not willing to do that," Barnhill said. "On a personal level, I'm not willing to take this extraordinary financial burden and slap it on you when, with respect to you, you were the most ignorant party involved. As Ernie pointed out, this was a due diligence issue. Whether it's Mr. Katsigianis, or our building inspectors, or a site plan that happened 20 years ago, it doesn't matter to me. I'm not willing to ruin lives trying to follow the letter of the law."

More: Board of Adjustment reduced 7 to 5 Commissioners vote to reduce Madison Board of Adjustment from 7 to 5 members

Rhinehart said the issue afforded a teachable moment for all parties.

"I'm going to be voting to approve the variance," Rhinehart said. "I think there are lessons learned for everyone. Let's move forward."

Vice Chair Molland said it is time for Madison County's history of "cutting corners in the past" to be corrected.

"Madison County has a reputation, for having, you know, we've cut some corners in the past," Molland said. "It's time that we now start to realize, we're in the big leagues now. We are so close to Buncombe County. We've got a lot of people coming our way, and we need to consider carefully something like this."

Ramsey thanked Guth, and said the county development services director's duties, which include overseeing recommended changes to ordinances, were a much needed addition the county.

"Thanks to Brad, he's cleaning up some of this so it doesn't happen again, and that's a good thing," Ramsey said. "We don't want for this to keep happening again. Thanks to Brad for bringing us into the next century and bringing us out of the old one."

In her vote, the board chair said she wished to stress that her vote to approve the variance factored more than the costs incurred by the applicant.

"Anybody else, when it goes out into the community, this isn't a 'gotcha,' we can keep going forward," Kiehna said. "Yes, there is a cost to comply and financial hardship is a factor, but not enough to say that we can go ahead.

"In this case, there are so many, as we have all said, situations, activities or events that happened before it came to you, and for you to be in the situation, that you are the one that's going to bear the costs. And the cost is significant on this one. I just want it to be known that we struggled with this. Yes, the cost is significant and that is where I was back and forth — was it so significant that a family could be bankrupt? To me, that is a very significant impact, and that is where I went, OK. This is truly a situation."

Kiehna reemphasized that each individual project that goes before the county Board of Adjustment will be assessed as scrupulously as Nowicki's Seven Glens project.

"Be assured that every single project that comes before us is going to be scrutinized at this same level," Kiehna said.

Johnny Casey has covered Madison County for The Citizen Times and The News-Record & Sentinel for nearly three years. He earned a first-place award in beat reporting in the 2023 North Carolina Press Association awards. He can be reached at 828-210-6074 or jcasey@newsrecordandsentinal.com.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Board OKs 1st variance since recommendation to scrap ridge setback