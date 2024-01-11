Madison Central senior Nataleigh Nix competes for Miss America's Teen. Here's how to watch

Senior year of high school is stressful enough without adding in training for a national competition. For Madison Central senior Nataleigh Nix, however, this is the reality.

Nix, who has already secured the title of Miss Mississippi's Teen, departed Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport last Saturday morning for Orlando.

This Saturday evening, Nix will compete for the title of Miss America's Teen.

Miss America, an organization more than 100 years old, has a brand mission of "empowering women to lead," and provides higher education scholarships to young women in each state. Miss America's Teen is a division of the competition for girls aged 13 through 18.

Nix's Miss Mississippi career began when she served as a princess in the Miss Mississippi competition in Vicksburg when she was 10. The next year, having aged out of the princess range, Nix became a junior performer in the Miss Mississippi competition.

Nataleigh Nix, Miss Mississippi's Teen, at the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport on Saturday, Jan. 6, before boarding a flight to Orlando.

After serving as a junior performer, Nix's mom suggested competing for the Miss Mississippi's Teen title. Previously, Nix had won the Miss Metro Jackson's Teen in 2022.

"At that point in time, I really wanted to push myself outside of my comfort zone because I had a huge fear of talking to people," Nix said. "I also really wanted to make connections with people across the state. So I thought, 'Well, why not do it?'"

Nix won the Miss Mississippi's Teen title in April of 2023.

Between attending high school, completing homework and studying for tests, Nix works with several different coaches to prepare for a variety of Miss America's Teen competition segments. She trains with a mental management coach for goal planning and preparing for the six-minute private interview. For the onstage portions, she works with a voice teacher and walking coach.

Along with these preparations, Nix said she makes sure to stick to a healthy lifestyle so she can fuel her body with what it needs to run properly during competitions.

Additional components outside the graded portions include sponsor visits, appearances and social media campaigning for a service initiative that each teen creates herself.

Nix's service initiative is called "Acts of Kindness."

"Part of it focuses on performing acts of kindness in my community and throughout my state to create a ripple effect and ultimately cultivate a culture of kindness across the country," Nix said. "It also focuses on spreading awareness to the younger generations and every single generation about why it's important to live kind."

This initiative, Nix said, is especially important given its focus on mental health.

"One of the things I struggled with was social anxiety," Nix said. "Through my service initiative and being a part of this organization, I was able to overcome that."

Between preparing and competing for Miss Mississippi's Teen and training for Miss America's Teen, Nix said it has been difficult to balance the work with high school.

"Some of my friends tell me that I'm the busiest person that they know and they don't really know how I do it all," Nix said. "And to be honest, I don't really know either. But, I just take it one day at a time."

Nix keeps a Google calendar with her family so she can see all her upcoming commitments from an overview, and she keeps a personal, physical planner to write down day-to-day tasks.

Nix's fellow classmates, she said, have been supportive even if they don't fully understand the level of dedication these competitions take.

Miss Mississippi Teen Nataleigh Nix (left) and Miss Mississippi Vivian O'Neal (right) at the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport on Saturday, Jan. 6 before boarding a flight to Orlando where they will compete for the titles of Miss America's Teen and Miss America, respectively.

"To be honest, I don't think that some (of my classmates) actually know what it means to be Miss Mississippi's Teen. They think it's just a beauty pageant," Nix said. "But then, the majority of the school population or my friends… they've been really excited for me and think it's awesome."

The Saturday flight to Orlando kicked off what Nix called an "eight day long adventure." Each day leading up to Saturday's live-streamed competition holds a full schedule of preliminary interviews, filming, photo shoots and more. Thursday night, Jan. 11, Nix will perform on the America's Got Talent stage in a segment called "Miss America's Got Talent."

Nix said she is "excited" and "terrified" for Saturday's competition.

Nix will compete the day before Vivian O'Neal, the current Miss Mississippi, competes for the Miss America Crown. O'Neal flew with Nix to Orlando.

This competition marks the first time the Miss America and the Miss America's Teen competitions will take place during the same week.

Because of her secured Miss Mississippi's Teen title, Nix will attend four years at the University of Alabama for free, where she will pursue a psychology degree on the university's pre-medical track.

As for her pageant career, Nix said she would love to compete for Miss Mississippi, but she doesn't know exactly what her future holds.

How to watch:

When: Saturday, Jan. 13 at 6 p.m. CT

Where: The Miss America's Teen competition is included in the streaming bundle on WatchMissAmerica.com

