Man, 20, dies in ambush shooting outside West Palm home; police seek gunman in attack

WEST PALM BEACH — Police are searching for the person who shot and killed a 20-year-old man this week in what investigators described as an ambush outside a home in West Palm Beach.

Police identified the victim as Brandon Gladston Watson. They said he resided in Palm Beach County but did not specify which city.

According to a statement police released Thursday, officers responded to a 911 call shortly after 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31, on the 800 block of Ninth Street, near Division Avenue. They found Watson lying in the street. Paramedics took him to St. Mary's Medical Center, where he died.

Patrol officers searched the area for a shooter but did not find one. Investigators processed the crime scene into early Thursday and collected evidence including multiple bullet shells. Detectives also interviewed witnesses in the vicinity of the shooting and believe that it was a targeted attack.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Andrea Branch at 561-822-1691 or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted online at www.crimestopperspbc.com. Tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

Julius Whigham II is a criminal justice and public safety reporter for The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him at jwhigham@pbpost.com and follow him on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, at @JuliusWhigham.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Ambush shooting kills man in West Palm Beach; police seek gunman