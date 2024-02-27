Man suspected of metro Phoenix stabbings, NY murder indicted by grand jury

A man suspected of stabbing two women in Arizona after fatally stabbing a sex worker in New York City earlier this month was indicted by a grand jury, according to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

The County Attorney's Office announced on Tuesday that Raad Almansoori, 26, had been indicted on the following charges:

Two counts of attempt to commit first-degree murder.

Two counts of aggravated assault.

Two counts of attempted sexual assault.

One count of attempted armed robbery.

One count of theft of means of transportation.

The indictment replaces the criminal charges the office initially filed against Almansoori. The charges stem from two incidents that occurred on Feb. 17 and Feb. 18 in Phoenix and Surprise, respectively.

What happened in Phoenix stabbing?

Phoenix police responded to the area of Glendale and 19th avenues to reports of a robbery on Feb. 17. Detective Jeremy Goebel with the Surprise Police Department testified at a court hearing that a 22-year-old woman was sitting in her car when Almansoori demanded she let him into the car.

Goebel said Almansoori told police he planned to drive somewhere remote to kill and rape her as he found her attractive.

Raad Almansoori listens during his hearing on Feb. 26, 2024, in Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix.

The woman, who worked at a nearby Starbucks, used the headset that she normally used to take to-go orders to alert her colleagues to the attempted carjacking and to call the police. Goebel said Almansoori stabbed the woman once in the neck area and attempted to stab her in the head but was unsuccessful and later fled the scene on foot.

What happened in Surprise stabbing?

Goebel said Almansoori was eating at a McDonald's near Greenway and Reems roads in Surprise the following day when an 18-year-old woman working at the restaurant entered the bathroom. Documents report that video surveillance showed Almansoori following the woman into the bathroom, where he banged on the woman's locked stall before crawling underneath the door.

Goebel said Almansoori brandished a BB gun, which Goebel said looked like a real handgun, and pepper-sprayed the woman before stabbing her at least three times in the neck after she screamed. Almansoori then fled south and stole a 2005 Toyota Camry near Sarival Avenue and Acoma Drive, according to police.

He said the stolen Camry's license plate was scanned and pinged multiple times near Scottsdale Fashion Square mall shortly before Scottsdale officers stopped Almansoori and arrested him.

Goebel said the woman had to be airlifted to Banner Thunderbird Medical Center in Glendale where she underwent surgery. Medical staff told police that the woman was in critical condition due to her jugular being nicked.

After the surgery, Goebel said the woman described Almansoori to him and said his eyes looked "evil." The woman told Goebel that she feared Almansoori was trying to rape her based on the location he cornered her.

What happened in New York killing?

Almansoori was also suspected in the February fatal assault of Denisse Oleas-Arancibia, 38, at a Manhattan hotel in SoHo, according to the New York Times.

Goebel said Almansoori described to him in detail how he tried to kill Oleas-Arancibia after he felt she shorted him on time for paid sex and ripped him off. Goebel said Almansoori told him he tried to break Oleas-Arancibia's neck as he choked her, stomped on her head several times, and later put a sock over her head in an attempt to suffocate her.

Goebel said Almansoori described Oleas-Arancibia's death as his "first murder" as he didn't know whether the 18-year-old and 22-year-old he admitted to stabbing survived their injuries. Before the interview, Goebel said Almansoori spoke with other officers and said he figured they were looking for him based on the New York homicide.

Almansoori said he was in Arizona for roughly 10 days and decided to go to Surprise after stabbing the Phoenix woman.

New York, Arizona officials spar on extradition

Almansoori's case garnered national headlines after Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell announced last week that she would not extradite Almansoori back to New York and accused Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg of being soft on crime.

"Having observed the treatment of violent criminals in the New York area by the Manhattan DA, I think it's safer to keep him here and keep him in custody so he cannot be out doing this to individuals in our state or county or anywhere else," Mitchell said during a news conference last week.

Bragg’s office lambasted Mitchell’s announcement and asserted that Almansoori’s extradition wasn’t a decision for her to make.

Mitchell's behavior "cheapens justice and does not center the victims. It's inappropriate," Bragg said. "I've done this for 20 years and I've never seen anything like this."

Bragg said during a news conference last week that he was willing to speak with Mitchell regarding the extradition.

“I hope facts, reason and law will prevail,” he said, adding, “Both cases are important.”

Almansoori's next scheduled court hearing was on Wednesday morning in Maricopa County Superior Court.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Raad Almansoori indicted by grand jury for 2 metro Phoenix stabbings