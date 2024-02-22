Why Maricopa County Attorney and Manhattan DA continue to spar over suspect's extradition

The possible extradition of murder suspect Raad Almansoori has spurred an ongoing exchange of accusations between Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

After Mitchell suggested during a Wednesday press conference in Phoenix that Bragg would go soft on Almansoori, her office is denying there was ever a request to send the stabbing suspect to New York to face charges there. Meanwhile, Bragg pounced on her comments, depicting them as trivializing the process.

The 26-year-old Almansoori was being held in Maricopa County on suspicion of attempted murder and aggravated assault in the Feb. 18 stabbing of a woman at a Surprise McDonald's. He was also suspected in the February fatal assault of Denisse Oleas-Arancibia, 38, at a Manhattan hotel, according to the New York Times.

"Having observed the treatment of violent criminals in the New York area by the Manhattan DA, I think it's safer to keep him here and keep him in custody so he cannot be out doing this to individuals in our state or county or anywhere else," Mitchell said during the press conference.

Following the press conference, Mitchell responded to a statement by the Manhattan DA's Office by writing a post on X, formerly known as Twitter: "It’s great to see the @ManhattanDA finally take interest in violent crime. My job is to focus on the victims I was elected to protect."

On Thursday afternoon, Bragg held a press conference and swatted at Mitchell's statement the day before.Mitchell's behavior "cheapens justice and does not center the victims. It's inappropriate," Bragg said. "I've done this for 20 years and I've never seen anything like this."

Bragg said the ultimate decision to extradite was not the chief Maricopa County prosecutor's to make.

New York office did not make contact, Maricopa County office says

Jeanine L'Ecuyer, chief of staff for strategic planning and communication at the county attorney's office, told The Arizona Republic the ensuing online kerfuffle started with what she said was a "misstatement" in a Tuesday press conference by the New York City Police Department. As reported by the New York Times, NYPD Chief Detective Joseph Kenny told reporters a Manhattan prosecutor had been in Maricopa County making arrangements to extradite Almansoori to face murder charges.

"It just doesn't work that way," L'Ecuyer said about Kenny's account, adding, "There has been zero contact between County Attorney Mitchell and DA Bragg."

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg Jr. give a press conference detailing the charges against former President Donald Trump on April 4, 2023 in New York City.

L'Ecuyer said there was a call between both offices and an agreement was made that Maricopa County would prosecute Almansoori first since it is the jurisdiction where he is being held. This is a typical procedure, L'Ecuyer explained.

"Nobody checked with us until yesterday," she said.

By Thursday afternoon, Bragg said in his press conference that he was willing to talk to Mitchell about extradition. "This is not Maricopa County at decision, and I hope facts, reason and law will prevail," Bragg said, adding, "Both cases are important."

Clashing figures, facts

Bragg has grown notoriety for releasing criminal defendants and choosing not to prosecute cases, L'Ecuyer asserted.

Shortly after taking office in January 2022, Bragg announced he would not prosecute certain crimes, including marijuana misdemeanors, public transportation fare evasion, resisting arrest and prostitution.

In response to Mitchell's comments, Manhattan District Attorney spokesperson Emily Tuttle on Wednesday emailed The Arizona Republic with a statement reading, "It is deeply disturbing that D.A. Mitchell is playing political games in a murder investigation. In Manhattan, we are serious about New Yorkers’ safety, which is why murders are down 24% and shootings are down 38% since D.A. Bragg took office."

The Manhattan DA's Office did not respond to a Thursday morning request for comment on its efforts to extradite Almansoor.

L'Ecuyer cast doubts on the 2022 homicide figures from Phoenix, New York City and Manhattan that the Manhattan DA's Office shared following Mitchell's comments. An emailed chart showed Phoenix at 11.6 homicides per 100,000 residents, while New York City and Manhattan stood at 5.4 and 5, respectively.

"I think objectively anybody who's gonna look at the quality of life here in Maricopa County versus Manhattan, for a variety of reasons might choose this area," L'Ecuyer said, adding that there are more than 26 jurisdictions in Maricopa County with each reporting their data to the FBI, making it "difficult to compare statistics."

She argued opting not to prosecute some cases Maricopa County would take on may contribute to New York City's and Manhattan's lower numbers.

In the political spotlight

Mitchell, a Republican, and Bragg, a Democrat, have gained national attention through the years — former President Donald Trump being a common thread between both longtime prosecutors. Mitchell questioned Christine Blasey Ford, a psychology professor, on behalf of Republicans during the 2018 U.S. Senate confirmation hearings on Trump's U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Ford accused Kavanaugh of having sexually assaulted her when both were in high school. Mitchell was brought in as the lone female Republican questioner due to her history prosecuting sexual assault. Kavanaugh would be confirmed. Bragg was largely credited with being the first prosecutor to criminally charge a U.S. president. In March 2023, Bragg's office brought 34 counts against Trump alleging the former president falsified business records to cover up sexual relations with a pornographic film performer. The trial was set to begin March 25.

