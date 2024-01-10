Manatee County cuts ties with the American Library Association over concern of woke agenda

Manatee County has cut ties with the American Library Association over concern that a "woke agenda" by the organization could make its way to the county-operated library system.

County commissioners have intervened in county library matters several times since Gov. Ron DeSantis drew increased scrutiny to books used in the public school system in 2022, including scrutiny of plans for the new Lakewood Ranch Library that opens to the public this weekend.

Commissioner James Satcher made the latest proposal during Tuesday's meeting, citing comments by the organization's leadership as cause for concern. The board voted 6 to 0 in support of leaving the ALA before the county's membership expires in May, with Commissioner Jason Bearden absent from the vote.

Library Services Manager Tammy Parrott said membership with the association gives Manatee County access to discounts, professional publications, and professional development opportunities. Although the local library system will have access to similar material from the Florida Library Association, the resources are on a smaller scale, she said.

Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge voiced concern about the potential content of ALA conferences and supported the effort to withdraw from the organization and prevent staff from attending conferences.

"I think it's one of the final steps in sort of getting the library system back on the rails," he said.

Shannon Keever, communications director for Women's Voices for Southwest Florida, took issue during public comment with concern expressed about the content of training conferences.

"I think it's really insulting to say that librarians are going to an ALA conference to be indoctrinated," SAMMITS said. "I think it's at least six years of education to become a librarian. It's a master's degree program, and you are acting like these are little children who are going to go off and can't think for themselves."

Parrot also said the conferences are useful for administrative training purposes and good opportunities to network with other industry professionals. She suggested bringing the matter to the library advisory board, although commissioners moved forward with the vote instead.

"We go because we are focused on public services," Parrott said. "We go to sessions on expanding summer reading program reach, running book clubs, and that kind of operational things. That's not the only thing, I don't want to be disingenuous about that, but that's where staff focused their time."

