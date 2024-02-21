Manslaughter arrest made in Palm City woman's overdose death

MARTIN COUNTY — A 49-year-old man was arrested on manslaughter and other charges following the reported overdose death last year of a Palm City woman, according to Martin County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy John Budensiek and records obtained Wednesday.

Sean Lamont Bray, of West Palm Beach, was arrested Tuesday after the May 29, 2023, death of 40-year-old Katherine Dumont, according to Budensiek and records.

Investigators said the medical examiner determined her death was due to "multi-drug toxicity."

At the time, Dumont’s boyfriend told officials he saw her conscious and breathing at about 6 a.m. Martin County Fire Rescue officials treated her, taking her to Cleveland Clinic Martin South Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 10:10 a.m., records show.

Budensiek said her death came the day after purchasing drugs from Bray.

“The narcotics detectives started doing research on her phone, talking to family members, piecing together her life history, how she got to the point of them finding her deceased and learned that she was desperately trying not to be an addict,” he said. “She'd been going to rehabs but then checking herself out. Unfortunately, these drug dealers continued to feed her drugs. So she kept relapsing back into drug addiction.”

Katherine Dumont

According to records, detectives started posing as Dumont in arranging a drug deal “due to the fact Bray was unaware of the death,” records state.

Using an informant, a $140 deal was made with Bray for fentanyl, an extremely powerful opioid linked to many deaths, and crack cocaine. Another deal was set up June 1, 2023, and Bray was arrested on a number of drug-related charges, records show. Bray said he makes about $500 daily from drug sales, records show.

Budensiek said investigators questioned Bray, who wasn’t aware of Dumont’s death.

Bray admitted that yes, the victim came down to Palm Beach County the day before, and he sold her fentanyl capsules and some crack cocaine, Budensiek said.

He said Bray told investigators he'd been selling her drugs for a while, and that he knew the drugs can hurt her.

"But that's what she wants, so I'm going to sell it to her anyway,” Budensiek said Bray told investigators.

Investigators ultimately told Bray of Dumont’s death.

“His response was quite flippant,” Budensiek said.

Dumont had several drugs in her system, including fentanyl, Budensiek said.

“They know these individuals are overdosing. They don't care. They're all about the almighty dollar,” Budensiek said of drug dealers.

In discussing the manslaughter case, Budensiek said it’s challenging, noting jurisdictional, analytic and legal issues.

The month before Dumont’s death, Martin sheriff’s officials arrested Kevin Whitehouse, now 42, on a charge of distributing fentanyl causing death in connection with the death of a woman in January 2023. Whitehouse has a court date in April.

“We're not just showing up to an overdose … and moving on to the next case,” Budensiek said. “We're actually trying to track it back.”

Budensiek said the cases are taken seriously, and his agency remains committed.

“No matter how much we educate, the desire for drugs and the availability for drugs is out there, and it's just a constant fight,” Budensiek said. “But we're in the fight, and we're going to stay in the fight.”

