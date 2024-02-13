How many inches of snow will Bucks County get, and when will it stop. What to know

Bucks County woke up Tuesday morning to either a transitional wintry mix or a covering of fresh snow.

The transition will be short-lived, as heavy snow is moving in.

"It's in progress right now, and changed over to snow in most areas of Bucks County," said Patrick O'Hara, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Mount Holly shortly before 8 a.m.

"It just changed over in lower Bucks County, but in upper Bucks County, there has been 3-4 inches.

"Now that we're on the colder side, we should see more accumulation in lower Bucks County by noon or 1 p.m."

Here's everything else to know about the latest snowstorm to hit Bucks County.

How much snow to expect today?

The National Weather Service expects 4-7 inches of snow to fall on lower Bucks County, and up to 9 inches of snow in upper Bucks County.

Cameron Wunderlin, another meteorologist with the National Weather Service, added that there may be a few lingering flurries, but the entire system should move out of Bucks County and the Delaware Valley by 1 p.m. Tuesday.

bucks County schools closed ahead of Tuesday’s storm with some districts using an online learning day.

Newtown Township police cautioned drivers that conditions on the roads remain slick Tuesday morning as the snow continued to fall

How are the roads in Bucks County?

Road conditions deteriorated quickly this morning area police say. They urge caution as roads are slick and difficult to navigate.

Many roads are still untreated as the storm continues.

“Simply put, conditions are extremely poor. Most roads are snow covered and slick,” the Doylestown Township Police reported in an online alert. “Please stay home unless absolutely necessary. Our road crew and PennDot are working diligently to treat and clear the roads. Everyone be safe.”

Solebury Township Police warned of slick road conditions Tuesday morning during the storm.

The Newtown Township issued a snow emergency effective through 6 p.m. Tuesday.

"It shall be unlawful to park, or to allow to be parked, any motor vehicle on any road or street within the Township following deposit or accumulation of ice or snow of 1inch or greater, in depth, until the snow has been completely plowed for the full width of the cartway," read the alert. "Dependent upon conditions, this snow emergency may be extended. Please do not park your vehicles on roads so that the Newtown Township Department of Public Works can safely and efficiently clear the snow."

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Bucks County weather: Snow moves in, road conditions, deteriorate