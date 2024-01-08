Many schools delay start of classes after weekend snow storm

Many Rhode Island communities are delaying the start of school this morning, and a few schools are closed, after the first snow storm of the season dropped up to 11 inches of snow on the Ocean State.

More than 60 public, private and Catholic school systems are delaying the start of classes, according to a list published by the Rhode Island Broadcasters Association.

This National Weather Service graphic shows how much snow fell in Southern New England this weekend.

Among the systems delaying this morning is Burrillville Public Schools. Burrillville, which had 11 inches of snow, is postponing the start of the school day be two hours. It has canceled morning kindergarten.

Several parking bans set ahead of he storm are expiring this morning.

Expect dry but cold weather today, the National Weather Service says. Another storm will move into the region Tuesday night. It could bring heavy rain, damaging wind and flooding, the Weather Service says.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Many schools delay start after storm