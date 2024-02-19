Marchers call for another Jason Meade trial after Friday mistrial of ex-sheriff's deputy

More than 100 people marched from Thompson Park and down High Street in Columbus just days after a mistrial was declared in the trial of Jason Meade, a former Franklin County Sheriff's Deputy accused of shooting and killing Casey Goodson Jr. in 2020.

Days after a mistrial was declared in the murder trial of a former Franklin County Sheriff's deputy accused of shooting and killing a Black man in 2020, about 100 people gathered at the Thompson Park basketball court to demand another trial.

The gathering, which began at 6 p.m., included speakers, chanting and a march through a few blocks of the Short North.

"When we see an injustice take place, it's up to us to raise our voices, it's up to us to make things clear," said Ramon Obey, executive director of Justice, Unity and Social Transformation (JUST), one of the organizers of the event. "That's why we came out here today, to say the system is failing us."

Read More: What is the meaning of mistrial? What the hung jury means for Jason Meade

While the protest came just days after the mistrial, it took place more than three years after former Franklin County Sheriff's deputy Jason Meade was accused of shooting and killing Casey Goodson, Jr., a 23-year-old Black man, in December 2020. After three weeks in the courtroom and testimony from more 20 witnesses, the jury could not reach a consensus on the three counts against Meade and Franklin County Common Pleas Court Judge David Young announced on Friday that there would be a mistrial.

Meade, 45, is still charged with two counts of murder and one count of reckless homicide. He also faces the possibility of special prosecutors Tim Merkle, Gary Shroyer and Montgomery County Assistant Prosecutor Josh Shaw retrying the case.

Another trial is exactly what those who gathered on Sunday evening told The Dispatch they want.

JUST organized the event with several other local social justice organizations and asked participants to sign a letter to the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office. The organizations plan to send the letter to prosecutors in the case on Friday.

In the letter, the group asks that the jury in a new trial reflect the community where the shooting took place by having more than one Black member.

“The announcement of this mistrial is not an example of the criminal legal system failing, it is a painful reminder that it still functions as intended, especially when those being tried in court have killed Black people," the organizations wrote in a letter that is available to sign online.

dking@dispatch.com

@DanaeKing

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Dozens march in Short North; demand a new trial in Casey Goodson death