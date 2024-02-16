Judge rescinds mistrial, jury deliberations continue in Jason Meade trial

Former Franklin County Sheriff's deputy Jason Meade awaits his fate after the jury finishes deliberating in his murder trial in Franklin County Common Pleas Court. Meade is charged with two counts of murder and one count of reckless homicide in connection with the Dec. 4, 2020, shooting death of 23-year-old Casey Goodson Jr.

Minutes after declaring a mistrial in the murder trial of former Franklin County Sheriff's deputy Jason Meade, county Common Pleas Court Judge David Young came back into the courtroom, set aside the mistrial and allowed the jury to continue deliberations.

The jury had asked several questions indicating they were having difficulty reaching a verdict in the trial in the Dec. 4, 2020, killing of 23-year-old Casey Goodson Jr.

Meade, 45, faces two counts of murder of Goodson — a Black man — and one count of reckless homicide.

The trial began Jan. 31 and the jury heard from more than 20 witnesses over that time, including Meade himself. The jury of eight women and four men began deliberating around 1:25 p.m. Wednesday after attorneys had finished their closing arguments.

Around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Judge David Young dismissed the jury from deliberations for the day and told them they would have to start over in the morning. An alternate juror had to be substituted onto the panel for undisclosed reasons. The jury remained at eight women and four men with the substitution.

Shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, the jury sent Judge David Young a question, asking, hypothetically, if the jury could return a verdict on one count and be hung — or deadlocked and unable to reach a verdict — on another.

About two hours later, Young called the jurors into the room and told them to restart their deliberations a second time as another alternate juror had to be substituted onto the panel.

The jury resumed its deliberations about 9 a.m. Friday.

Around 11:30 a.m. Friday, Young declared a mistrial in the case after receiving a note from the jury. Minutes later, Young said he had rescinded the mistrial and the jury would continue deliberating, which began around 11:35 a.m.

The sheriff's office did not have body cameras at the time of the shooting, so Meade was not wearing one shortly after noon on Dec. 4, 2020, at the side door of the Estates Place home of Goodson's grandmother.

Meade, a SWAT Deputy, had been working as part of a U.S. Marshal's fugitive apprehension task force that day. The team had been unsuccessful in their search for a fugitive who had no connection to Goodson.

After the team had ended the operation for the day, Meade had left the area toward the intersection of Karl and Ferris roads. It was at that intersection that Goodson, driving his grandmother's Nissan sedan, and Meade, driving an unmarked pickup truck equipped with emergency lights, crossed paths.

Meade testified he saw Goodson waving a gun and pointing it toward the windshield, prompting Meade to follow Goodson onto Estates Place. He testified he gave verbal commands to Goodson to drop his gun and show his hands, however, Goodson didn't comply.

Photos and other evidence presented at trial show Goodson was wearing earbuds at the time that could have been playing music.

Meade testified he had no other choice but to shoot when Goodson turned slightly and pointed a gun at him for a second time while standing on the threshold. According to an autopsy done by the Franklin County Coroner's office, Meade shot Goodson five times in the back and once in the side.

Former Franklin County Sheriff's deputy Jason Meade demonstrates how he alleges Casey Goodson Jr. turned and pointed a gun at him, prompting him to shoot Goodson. Meade is on trial in Franklin County Common Pleas Court for murder and reckless homicide in connection with the shooting death of Goodson on Dec. 4, 2020.

"I thought he was going to shoot me," Meade said. "I’m thinking, 'I don’t want to die.'"

Special prosecutors and Goodson’s family have said Goodson’s gun was holstered and he was going into his home carrying a bag of Subway sandwiches after a dentist's appointment. A late witness in the case, an HVAC repairman who testified earlier this week, said he saw Goodson driving shortly before the shooting and did not see a gun in his hands.

bbruner@dispatch.com

@bethany_bruner

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Mistrial declared, then rescinded in Jason Meade trial