Ex-Franklin County deputy Jason Meade's murder trial resumes after two-day delay

Special prosecutors in the trial of former Franklin County Sheriff's deputy Jason Meade discuss the case in Franklin County Common Pleas Court.

The trial of a former Franklin County Sheriff's deputy accused of murder in the December 2020 shooting death of a Black man will continue Tuesday morning after a delay.

Judge David Young dismissed jurors in the trial of Jason Meade on Thursday afternoon, telling them that testimony would resume on Tuesday.

However, it is unclear if the testimony will resume Tuesday morning or if attorneys in the case will continue to wrangle behind closed doors.

Meade is charged with murder and reckless homicide in connection with the Dec. 4, 2020, death of 23-year-old Casey Goodson Jr.

How do I watch the Jason Meade trial?

The Franklin County Common Pleas Court is equipped with cameras in each courtroom that provide the ability to live stream proceedings.

The stream for Judge David Young's courtroom can be found here.

The judge controls the live stream from the bench, and the feed is only on when court is in session. The judge can also control whether some evidence, such as photos that may be graphic or sensitive, are shown to the public and streamed.

Why was Jason Meade's trial delayed?

While attorneys for both sides aren't commenting, the delay in testimony is likely due to subpoenas filed Thursday for a last-minute witness.

Special prosecutors Tim Merkle, Gary Shroyer and Montgomery County Assistant Prosecutor Josh Shawn filed subpoenas for a local heating and cooling worker, Christopher Corne, in the case. Testimony from one of Goodson's neighbors on Estates Place included questions about a heating and cooling van that seen on the street the night of the shooting.

Meade's attorneys, Mark Collins, Kaitlyn Stephens and Steven Nolder, have been calling witnesses in Meade's defense, including the former deputy, after prosecutors rested last week.

It is unknown if Young would allow Corne to testify. He was not listed as a witness on the prosecution's pre-trial witness list, and adding last-minute or surprise witnesses is typically not permitted under Ohio's rules of criminal procedure.

Former Franklin County Sheriff's deputy Jason Meade testifies in his trial in Franklin County Common Pleas Court.

How much longer will the trial continue?

Meade's defense team is likely to rest its case early this week. Prosecutors will then have a chance to provide rebuttal witnesses if they choose to do so.

The special prosecutors in the case are likely to call at least one rebuttal witness — a use-of-force expert.

After both sides finish presenting evidence, each will give their closing arguments to the jury. Jury deliberations could begin as early as the end of the week.

A verdict in the case must be unanimous.

What would Christopher Corne testify about?

What Corne would testify to seeing or hearing is unknown.

From the time of the shooting in December 2020, authorities have maintained in multiple public statements and court filings that there were no eyewitnesses to the shooting.

After prosecutors sought to have Corne subpoenaed to testify, Meade's attorneys filed their own subpoenas, which are court orders compelling someone to come to court and testify or provide documents.

Former Franklin County Sheriff's deputy Jason Meade sits with his defense attorneys while Columbus police officer Ryan Rosser testifies in the Meade's murder trial.

Meade's defense team asked to be able to take deposition testimony from Tamala Payne, Goodson's mother, Sean Walton, a civil attorney representing Payne in a civil lawsuit against Meade and the sheriff's office, and communications from the last six months between the two about or referencing Corne.

What happens when there's a verdict in the case?

If the jury reaches a verdict, Young will read it in open court.

Should the jurors not reach a unanimous decision, Young could give them what is known as a Howard charge, essentially jury instructions asking them to continue deliberating in hopes of reaching a verdict.

If, after a Howard charge, the jury still could not reach a verdict, Young would have to declare a mistrial, at which point prosecutors would have to determine whether to retry Meade or dismiss the case.

When former Columbus police officer Andrew Mitchell was on trial for murder and voluntary manslaughter in April 2022, the jury was unable to reach a verdict and a mistrial was declared. Prosecutors in that case sought to retry Mitchell, with a second trial taking place in April 2023. The jury in the second trial found Mitchell not guilty of all charges.

