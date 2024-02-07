Jason Meade trial: Former deputy will continue to testify about Casey Goodson Jr.'s death

Former Franklin County Sheriff's deputy Jason Meade will continue being cross-examined on the witness stand Wednesday morning.

Meade is charged in Franklin County Common Pleas Court with two counts of murder and one of reckless homicide in the Dec. 4, 2020, shooting death of 23-year-old Casey Goodson Jr. at the home where Goodson resided on Estates Place in Columbus' North Linden.

Meade testified Tuesday he had no other choice but to shoot when Goodson pointed a gun at him for a second time.

"I thought he was going to shoot me," Meade said. "I’m thinking, 'I don’t want to die.'"

Goodson's family has said he was carrying sandwiches in one hand and his keys in another while returning home from a dentist's appointment and had earbuds in at the time.

The prosecution rested Tuesday morning, and defense witnesses began testimony after Common Pleas Judge David Young denied the defense team's motion to dismiss charges for lack of evidence.

How do I watch the Jason Meade trial?

The Franklin County Common Pleas Court is equipped with cameras in each courtroom that provide the ability to live stream proceedings.

The stream for Judge David Young's courtroom can be found here.

The judge controls the live stream from the bench, and the feed is only on when court is in session. The judge can also control whether some evidence, such as photos that may be graphic or sensitive, are shown to the public and streamed.

What do we expect on Wednesday?

Meade's testimony will continue Wednesday morning with cross-examination from special prosecutor Gary Shroyer. His testimony is expected to last at least through mid-morning Wednesday.

After Meade testifies, his defense team may call other witnesses to testify, including a use of force expert.

What did Meade say when he testified on direct examination?

Meade, a member of the sheriff's office SWAT team, was working as a member of the U.S. Marshals Service's fugitive task force on Dec. 4, 2020, serving a search warrant at a house on Estates Place, down the same street from where Goodson lived with his grandmother and which was unrelated to Goodson. After not finding their suspect, task force members left in different vehicles.

As he left, Meade testified that he saw a man, later identified as Goodson, drive past him while pointing a gun at him in his unmarked truck. Meade said Goodson was holding a pistol, making a "pumping" action and appeared to be saying something.

Feb 6, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Former Franklin County Sheriff's deputy Jason Meade testifies in court. Meade is on trial in Franklin County Common Pleas Court for murder and reckless homicide in connection with the shooting death of Goodson on Dec. 4, 2020.

“It was very clear. I could see the weapon in his hand," Meade said.

Meade said he flinched when Goodson pointed a gun at him, and he aired over the radio what he saw to his federal fugitive task force members. According to Meade and videos played at trial, Meade made a U-turn and pursued Goodson down Estates Place. He said he turned on flashing blue and red lights on his truck.

One of Meade's attorneys, Mark Collins, asked, "Why can't you just call it in?"

"I’m a law enforcement officer. It’s my duty to respond. That’s my job," Meade said. "Because the threat that he posed."

Meade said that during his pursuit, he pulled over on Estates Place and retrieved his tactical vest from the vault in his truck bed. He said he saw Goodson down the street, parking on the wrong side of the street and getting out of his car.

“He had a plastic bag in his left hand, and in the right hand, he still had the gun," Meade said. "He saw me and took off."

Former Franklin County Sheriff's deputy Jason Meade cries on the stand while discussing how the events of December 4th ruined his son's birthday. Meade is on trial in Franklin County Common Pleas Court for murder and reckless homicide in connection with the shooting death of Goodson on Dec. 4, 2020.

Meade said he lost sight of Goodson. He said he got back in his truck and drove to the house, where he said he saw Goodson duck behind a fence.

Meade said he got out of his truck and repeatedly shouted that he was police and told Goodson to drop his weapon.

Meade said he stopped just outside the fence and saw Goodson standing with his back to Meade at a side entry door to a house. Goodson had opened the storm door and was trying to enter the house, according to Meade. At that time, Meade said he couldn't see Goodson's hands.

While Meade continued to yell commands, Meade said Goodson dropped his shoulders.

"I thought he was going to surrender. I thought it was going to be over," Meade said. "At which point, he made a turn and pointed a gun back toward me."

That's when Meade said he pulled the trigger on his military-style rifle, sending a burst of bullets at Goodson.

Meade testified that he called over the radio for medics to be sent immediately and proceeded to secure the scene so paramedics could get to Goodson.

Former Franklin County Sheriff's deputy Jason Meade demonstrated on the stand Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, how he alleges Casey Goodson Jr. turned and pointed a gun at him, prompting him to shoot Goodson. Meade is on trial in Franklin County Common Pleas Court for murder and reckless homicide in connection with the shooting death of Goodson on Dec. 4, 2020.

Six shots from Meade's rifle struck Goodson, five in the back and one in the side, according to a Franklin County Coroner's report and testimony earlier in the trial. Goodson fell dead into the kitchen of his grandmother's house, where he resided. His gun, the safety still on, according to earlier trial testimony, was found next to him on the kitchen floor.

A prosecution witness had testified that the gun Goodson had a concealed carry permit to have could have come out of Goodson's holster when he fell forward because there was no restraining strap on it. On cross-examination by the defense, that witness acknowledged that from some 20 feet or more away, where Meade was, he could not have seen whether the safety was on or not.

Defense gets ahead of Meade's comments as a pastor

The defense team tried Tuesday to get ahead of potentially damaging comments Meade had made as a pastor about his use of force on his job. The special prosecutors had indicated they might bring up a recording of Meade, a pastor at Rosedale Free Will Baptist Church, speaking in 2018 to a group of fellow pastors at a conference.

The Dispatch reported in December 2020 about that recording after Goodson's death. In the recording, Meade spoke about the Biblical story of David and Goliath and about how he is justified in throwing the first punch.

Collins asked Meade on the stand about comments he made at that conference. Meade explained, for example, that he said then, "I hunt people," in a reference to the TV series "Manhunt," which originally aired from 2017 to 2020.

What did Meade say during cross-examination Tuesday?

During cross-examination Tuesday, one of the special prosecutors, Gary Shroyer, asked Meade about differences between his testimony and the statement he gave in the weeks following the shooting. Shroyer said Meade previously stated Goodson's vehicle stopped in the intersection as he pointed a gun, but according to video, that wasn't true. Meade admitted he was wrong on that detail.

The family of Casey Goodson Jr. listen to the the testimony of former Franklin County Sheriff's office deputy Michael Jason Meade in the trial at the Franklin County Common Pleas Court.

"You were mistaken as to what the driver of that car was doing," Shroyer said.

"No, he pointed his gun at me," Meade said. "There's no mistaking somebody pointing a gun at you. If anybody ever does it, you'll never forget it."

Shroyer asked Meade if he turned on his sirens, to which Meade said he did the best he could as fast as he could given the situation.

Shroyer also asked if Meade considered that the house Goodson was entering could be where he lived, given that he was using keys to open the door.

"I (didn't) understand why he parked the wrong way and then he bypassed the entire front of the house and then cut in an open gate. That made me believe this wasn't his place at all," Meade said. "I had no idea or no reason to think that this was his house at all."

There were no eyewitnesses to the actual shooting, and Franklin County sheriff's deputies did not at that time have body cameras, so there was no video footage of the shooting. Sheriff Dallas Baldwin and the county commissioners came under criticism over deputies not having body cameras when Columbus and many other area police departments did.

When will there be a verdict in the Meade trial?

Many of the key witnesses in the case have already testified in the case. After Meade's testimony is concluded, there is likely to be a use of force expert testify on Meade's behalf.

The prosecution in the case is also likely to present a rebuttal case, including their own use of force expert.

After all the testimony is concluded, each side will offer a closing argument and the jury will begin deliberations.

There is no way to determine how long a jury will deliberate in a case.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Jason Meade trial: Testimony to continue in Casey Goodson Jr. trial