Trial recap: prosecutors question if Casey Goodson recognized Jason Meade was an officer

Witness testimony is wrapping up in the murder trial of former Franklin County Sheriff's deputy Jason Meade for the fatal shooting of Casey Goodson Jr.

Meade is charged in Franklin County Common Pleas Court with two counts of murder and one count of reckless homicide in the Dec. 4, 2020, shooting death of 23-year-old Goodson at the home where Goodson resided on Estates Place in Columbus' North Linden neighborhood.

Jurors heard further testimony from Meade as well as from other responding officers and a former Akron police officer whom the defense called as an expert in police use of force on Wednesday, day six of the trial.

Special prosecutors played video that showed Meade turning on his flashing lights after the shooting — not during the pursuit like his defense team previously stated. Special prosecutors also questioned for the first time whether Goodson would have recognized Meade as a law enforcement officer when Meade alleges Goodson looked at him from about a football field distance away and then fled.

The defense's expert, Kevin Davis, testified that under the law, only Meade's perspective of the situation at the time of the shooting can be considered. In his opinion, Davis said, Meade acted like a reasonable officer would under the circumstances.

"What about Mr. Goodson?" Kaitlyn Stephens, one of Meade's attorneys said. "Doesn't his perspective count?"

"No, Mr. Goodson created the circumstances which led to the shooting," Davis replied.

Meade testified that he saw Goodson drive by while waving a gun and pointing it at his unmarked truck and another motorist. Meade said he pursued Goodson a short distance, stopping near an intersection on Estates Place and pulled on his tactical vest.

Former Franklin County Sheriff's deputy Michael Jason Meade testifies in his own defense on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, during his trial on murder charges in Franklin County Common Pleas Court. Meade testified he shot Casey Goodson Jr. after the 23-year-old pointed a gun at him on Dec. 4, 2020.

At that point, Meade said, Goodson was standing by his car parked on the wrong side and holding a gun. Meade alleged Goodson saw him and fled.

When Meade caught up to Goodson near a side door of his residence, Meade alleges Goodson again pointed his gun at him, prompting Meade to shoot for fear of being killed himself. Goodson was struck by six bullets, five in the back and one on the side, some of which passed through the storm door Goodson had opened while putting his keys into the door lock and carrying sandwiches, his registered handgun and wearing ear buds, according to testimony during the trial.

Special prosecutors raised frequent objections during Davis' testimony, leading to a multitude of sidebars discussions with the judge. On cross-examination, Montgomery County Assistant Prosecutor Josh Shaw, who is assisting special prosecutors Gary Shroyer and Tim Merkle in the case, sparred with Davis.

Special prosecutors and defense attorneys gather before Franklin County Common Pleas Court Judge David Young on Wednesday, Feb, 7, 2024, for a sidebar discussion during the trial of former county sheriff's deputy Jason Meade on murder charges in the Dec. 4, 2020, shooting death of 23-year-old Casey Goodson Jr.

Shaw asked questions of Davis about whether Goodson would have believed Meade was a law enforcement officer. Prosecutors had not alleged before Wednesday, including in their opening statements, that Goodson had not believed that Meade was an officer.

Shaw pointed to a map of Estates place. According to Google Maps, the intersection that Meade said he parked near and put on his "US Marshals" vest on the front and back is more than 100 yards away from Goodson's residence.

"Mr. Meade all the way up here just wearing that little placard that says US Marshal, that gave him reasonable grounds to conclude that when Casey Goodson looked and walked away, he was evading a police officer, that's your opinion?" Shaw asked rhetorically.

Also Wednesday, Columbus police officer Ryan Rosser, who was working that day with Meade on a U.S. Marshals Service federal fugitive apprehension task force, testified that he saw Goodson "pick up speed" as if to evade officers.

"It was a sprint at the very end," Rosser said of Goodson.

Columbus police officer Ryan Rosser testifies in the trial of former Franklin County Sheriff's deputy Jason Meade. Rosser was working on a task force with Meade on Dec. 4, 2020, when Meade fatally shot 23-year-old Casey Goodson Jr.

Earlier Wednesday, while cross-examining Meade, special prosecutor Gary Shroyer asked Meade about flashing emergency lights on his unmarked truck.

Shroyer asked Meade if he knew whether the lights on the truck were on when Meade parked outside the Estates Place home. Shroyer then played video appearing to show Meade going to the truck and the lights coming on to the truck.

"I don't remember that," Meade said.

During opening statements, Stephens alleged that Meade turned on his lights to pursue Goodson, implying that would have indicated to Goodson that Meade was an officer.

