Mardi Gras 2024: New Orleans parade schedule, routes, what to know about the celebration

Revellers catch beads from a float in the 2023 Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club parade during a Mardi Gras celebration in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 21, 2023.

Revelers and partygoers, listen up: Mardi Gras season has returned to New Orleans.

Beginning as a religious holiday observed prior to the Christian Lenten season, Mardi Gras has since expanded from a single day of observation to weeks (or months) of partying. The festivals and celebrations in the weeks leading up to the Lenten season are celebrated across the world, from France to Brazil and beyond, but in the U.S., it's most famously found in New Orleans, Louisiana.

New Orleans takes Mardi Gras seriously, with traditions including king cake and parades beginning in January and lasting for weeks until the actual holiday itself.

Whether you're a local, a traveler planning a trip to New Orleans or want to watch the festivities from afar, here's what to know about Mardi Gras parades in the Big Easy this year.

When is Mardi Gras 2024?

This year, Mardi Gras, which translates from French to "Fat Tuesday," is on Feb. 13.

Ash Wednesday is on Feb. 14, the day marking the start of the 40-day Lenten season that culminates with Easter.

Why does New Orleans celebrate Mardi Gras?

Although it is a Christian holiday now, Mardi Gras is a holiday that dates back thousands of years to pagan spring and fertility rites, according to the History Channel. Mardi Gras, also often called Carnival or Carnaval, is celebrated in countries around the world with large Roman Catholic populations.

Louisiana was colonized first by the French before it became part of the U.S., and has retained strong French and Cajun culture and traditions, including Mardi Gras.

When are the 2024 Mardi Gras parades in New Orleans?

People participate in the 2023 Krewe of Okeanos parade during Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana, on February 19, 2022.

There are plenty of parades all over New Orleans celebrating Mardi Gras, beginning in January and lasting through Mardi Gras on Feb. 13.

Here's when and where to catch these parades, according to Mardi Gras New Orleans. For specific parade routes, click the link on the corresponding parade.

Friday, Jan. 26

Krewe Bohème: 7 p.m., French Quarter

Krewe of Titans: 6:30 p.m., Slidell

Saturday, Jan. 27

Sunday, Jan. 28

Friday, Feb. 2

Saturday, Feb. 3

Sunday, Feb. 4

Monday, Feb. 5

The Mystic Krewe of Music: 6 p.m., Westbank

Wednesday, Feb. 7

Thursday, Feb. 8

Friday, Feb. 9

Saturday, Feb. 10

Sunday, Feb. 11

Monday, Feb. 12

Tuesday, Feb. 13 (Mardi Gras)

