Maricopa County leaders now taking sheriff applications after Penzone's resignation

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors accepted Sheriff Paul Penzone's resignation on Wednesday and is now accepting letters of interest from people who want to finish his term.

Chief Deputy Sheriff Russ Skinner will continue to serve in his current capacity, but he will have the powers of the sheriff until an appointment is made, according to the Board of Supervisors.

Penzone's last day in office is Friday.

“I would like to thank Sheriff Penzone for going above and beyond to keep Maricopa County residents safe,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Jack Sellers. “In particular, I appreciate his collaboration on security matters related to elections.”

Penzone is a Democrat, so per state statute, the supervisors must appoint a Democrat, even though the board is majority Republican.

Applicants must submit a cover letter and resume to the clerk of the Board of Supervisors by Jan. 19 at 5 p.m.

Applicants are subject to a background check, and the documents they submit will become public records.

State law says the sheriff must live within the county they serve and prohibits the sheriff from practicing law.

The appointed candidate will serve until the person elected sheriff in November 2024 is sworn in, according to county spokesperson Fields Moseley.

So far, three Republicans — Frank Crawford, Jerry Sheridan and Joel Ellis — and no Democrats have filed statements of interest to run for Maricopa County sheriff, according to the county Elections Department.

Penzone announced his intention to step down in October but did not send a formal resignation letter until December.

