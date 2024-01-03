Marshfield voters will find few contested races in the spring election for city and county seats

MARSHFIELD – Marshfield and Wood County voters will find a mix of incumbents and new faces on their ballots for the spring election.

Candidates had until 5 p.m. Tuesday to file their nomination papers for Marshfield mayor and Common Council, Marshfield School Board and Wood County Board.

Nomination papers can be challenged for things like issues with signatures or addresses for three days following the nomination paper filing deadline. A primary will be held Feb. 20 for seats with more than two qualified candidates, and the spring general election between the top two candidates will be held April 2.

The Marshfield News-Herald compiled the following list of candidates for the spring election. To learn more about registering to vote and to find your polling place, visit My Vote Wisconsin.

Marshfield mayor

Marshfield residents will be voting for mayor this spring. Lois TeStrake, who currently holds the position, will complete her first two-year term in April.

Candidates for mayor: Lois TeStrake (incumbent)

Marshfield Common Council

Marshfield alderpersons serve two-year terms with half the seats up for election each year. In 2024, the odd-numbered districts, 1 through 9, will be on the ballot.

Candidates for District 1 alderperson: Michael J. Feirer (incumbent) and Gina Morrell

Candidates for District 3 alderperson: Mathew Samson and Natasha Tompkins (incumbent)

Candidates for District 5 alderperson: Ed Wagner (incumbent)

Candidates for District 7 alderperson: Brian Giles (incumbent) and Tim Moen

Candidates for District 9 alderperson: Mike O’Reilly (incumbent)

Wood County Board

All 19 Wood County Board seats are up for election this spring. Board members serve a two-year term. Current board members Ed Wagner (District 4), Adam Fischer (District 5) and William Winch (District 9) are not seeking reelection.

Candidates for District 1 supervisor: Dave LaFontaine (incumbent) and Wayne Schulz

Candidates for District 2 supervisor: Donna Rozar (incumbent)

Candidates for District 3 supervisor: Tom Buttke (incumbent)

Candidates for District 4 supervisor: Russ Perlock

Candidates for District 5 supervisor: Timothy Hovendick

Candidates for District 6 supervisor: Allen W. Breu (incumbent)

Candidates for District 7 supervisor: Bill Voight (incumbent)

Candidates for District 8 supervisor: Jake Hahn (incumbent)

Candidates for District 9 supervisor: Scott D. Brehm

Candidates for District 10 supervisor: Lee P. Thao (incumbent)

Candidates for District 11 supervisor: Jeff Penzkover (incumbent)

Candidates for District 12 supervisor: Laura Valenstein (incumbent)

Candidates for District 13 supervisor: John A. Hokamp (incumbent)

Candidates for District 14 supervisor: Dennis Polach (incumbent)

Candidates for District 15 supervisor: Bill Clendenning (incumbent)

Candidates for District 16 supervisor: Lance A. Pliml (incumbent)

Candidates for District 17 supervisor: Joseph H. Zurfluh (incumbent)

Candidates for District 18 supervisor: Brad R. Hamilton (incumbent)

Candidates for District 19 supervisor: Bill Leichtnam (incumbent)

This listing will be updated with candidates for Marshfield School Board when they become available.

Erik Pfantz covers local government and education in central Wisconsin for USA-TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin and values his background as a rural Wisconsinite. Reach him at epfantz@gannett.com or connect with him on Twitter @ErikPfantz.

