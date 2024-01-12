Martin Luther King Jr. Day: A city-by-city look at weekend events in Palm Beach County

A scholarship breakfast in West Palm Beach, a parade in Riviera Beach and a 30th anniversary celebration in Lake Worth Beach highlight the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend activities in Palm Beach County.

The events are a tribute to the inspirational message of King's memorable life, work and speech he delivered 60 years ago during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom near the Lincoln Memorial. It was there that King gave the powerful "I Have a Dream" speech in front of more than 260,000 people from across the nation.

King’s life, legacy and mission to achieve racial equality, voting rights and justice through peaceful means will be honored this weekend with parades, ceremonies, breakfasts, celebrations, concerts, speeches and service events.

In West Palm Beach, the 43rd annual scholarship breakfast at the Palm Beach County Convention Center will include educational workshops, community service opportunities and special events to foster understanding, equality and unity within the community. The theme of the event is Embrace Love, Peace and Justice.

Focusing on King's successful fight to pass the landmark Voting Rights Act of 1965, Palm Beach Post Executive Editor Rick Christie will deliver the keynote address for the event, which is at 8 a.m., Monday. The doors open at 7 a.m.

Tickets for the event are $60 for adults, and $30 for students in K-12. For more information, visit mlkccpbc.org or call (561) 832-4682.

Here's a look at the other events scheduled for this weekend:

Boca Raton: A breakfast, march, ceremony and celebration

In Boca Raton, activities will kick off Monday with a free community boxed breakfast, courtesy of Developing Interracial Social Change at Ebenezer Baptist Church Hall, on 200 Ruby Street, from 8-10 a.m.

At 10 a.m., there will be a march along Federal Highway from the MLK Jr. Memorial, at 200 Ruby Street, to the Mizner Park Amphitheater, at 590 Plaza Real. It will feature Boca Raton Community High School's Band & Color Guard and the FAU Jazz Ensemble. Trolley service will be available.

A ceremony honoring the life and legacy of MLK will then take place at the Mizner Park Amphitheater from 10:30-11:20 a.m. It will feature keynote speaker Charles Ridley, a mayoral proclamation and a Humanitarian Award presentation.

Then, from 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m., a variety of live performances, amusement rides, games, food vendors and crafts will fill Mizner Park.

Boynton Beach: Celebration at Sara Sims Park

John Hepburn looks over the display tents during The City of Boynton Beach celebration in honor of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday, January 16th at Sara Sims Park.

Boynton Beach's annual Reverend Dr. MLK Jr. Celebration is at 1 p.m., Monday at Sara Sims Park, on Ninth Ave.

The outdoor, family-friendly event will feature music, history, education, food trucks, children's activities and a non-profit showcase. The Valerie Tyson Band will perform from 4-6 p.m.

Children's events include a drum circle, face painting, glitter tattoos, basketball and bounce houses.

Day of Service: The city will also host an MLK Day of Service at the park from 8-11 a.m. before the celebration. There is no reservation required for the neighborhood clean-up. Coffee and doughnuts will be provided.

Delray Beach: A basketball tournament, and a brunch

On Monday, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., the MLK Holiday JV Championships Celebration will take place at the Pompey Park Recreation Center, at 1101 N.W. Second St. The last game starts at 8 p.m. Participating high schools include Atlantic, Atlantic Christian, Boynton, Inlet Grove, Jupiter, Park Vista, Santaluces and St. John Paul. Admission is $10. Visit facebook.com/DelrayBeachParks.

The Spady Cultural Heritage Museum in Delray Beach, will host its Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Brunch on Monday from 10 a.m. to noon at Indian Spring Country Club, located on 11501 El Clair Ranch Road in Boynton Beach.

The event, slated to host more than 300 guests from Palm Beach and Broward counties, will feature keynote speaker Rev. Toby T. Philpart, a senior pastor and teacher of the New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in West Palm Beach. The True Worship ensemble, actor Tiffany Terrell and pianist Mikael Darmanie will perform at the often sold-out event. Tickets are $45 per person or $500 for a table, and can be purchased online.

Lake Worth Beach: A full weekend to honor the city's 30th MLK Day celebration

Rheta Lowe (waving front row) was one of the founders of MLK weekend events in Lake Worth Beach.

In Lake Worth Beach, "Thirty Years of Truth, Love and History" will be the theme of the annual Martin Luther King Day Commemoration. All events are free and open to the public.

Friday, Jan. 12, 7 p.m.

A musical theatre presentation, Unbought and Unbossed, will recognize the lives of two African American women: Sally Hemings, enslaved by Thomas Jefferson and mother of five of his children, and Shirley Chisholm, the first African American woman to run for president of the United States. A performance by Core Ensemble, actor, cello, piano, percussion of Harlem's Jazz Age will include live music and poetry. Dessert reception to follow at St. Andrews Episcopal Church (Lucerne and Palmway).

Saturday, Jan. 13, 8 a.m.

Volunteers of all ages are invited to meet at the Wingfield Street City Gymnasium for a community clean-up organized by Healthier Lake Worth.

Sunday, Jan. 14, 10:30 a.m..New this year will be Mindfulness and MLK at the Tiger Territory Urban Forest, 706 Eighth Ave. N., across from North Grade Elementary. The event organizer, Soil & Soul, invites teens and adults to a special session of Sunday Mindfulness Club.

See how inner resources and mental models fueled the Civil Rights Revolution, including stillness, movement and song.

Monday, Jan. 15, 8 a.m.

The annual MLK Interfaith Breakfast will be held this year at Barton Elementary, 1700 Barton Road. Breakfast will be served at 8 am with the inspirational and musical program to follow.

King’s coalition included people of all faiths (and no faith) working for civil and voting rights, and justice. A video short by Richard Jackson will premier. Representatives of more than a dozen Lake Worth faith communities will participate.

Monday, Jan. 15, 4:30 p.m.

The 30th annual Candlelight March will be a highlight of the day as hundreds march through downtown Lake Worth Beach with unity, dignity and respect to continue the struggle for a fuller realization of freedom and equality.

Participants will gather at 4:30 p.m. at City Hall for a musical Sing-Along and parade down Lake Avenue to the MLK “Ball” Memorial. A brief commemorative program at the Cultural Plaza Memorial will recognize the accomplishments and unfinished business of King’s Dream.

Following the march, a free Fellowship dinner will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 402 North M St.

Volunteers are needed. Please contact Retha Lowe at (561) 582-7276. For more information, including events planned for the remainder of January and February go to LWInterfaith.net.

Lake Worth Beach: Former NFL player to speak at PBSC

Former New York Giants star Leonard Marshall

Palm Beach State College’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration is 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 18 in the Duncan Theatre, 4200 S. Congress Ave.

The keynote speaker is Leonard Marshall, a former NFL defensive lineman with the New York Giants who played 12 seasons in the league. Free. RSVP at palmbeachstate.edu/mlk/rsvp.aspx.

Riviera Beach: 40th annual parade

The Lindsey Davis senior program is respresented with large photos during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade along Blue Heron Blvd., in Riviera Beach, Florida on January 14, 2023.

The city of Riviera Beach plans to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. weekend with its 40th annual Celebration of the Dream Parade at 10 a.m., Saturday.

Riviera Beach resident Victoria Kingdom, 91 watches the 36th Annual MLK Gala Parade on Saturday afternoon. On Saturday, January 18, 2020.

Parade participants will begin lining up at 8 a.m. starting at Congress Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The route ends at MLK Blvd. and Avenue P. For the best view, the city is encouraging people to gather near the parade viewing stand at the Dan Calloway Recreation Complex.

The city said the parade route has been modified because of the ongoing construction at Avenue L and Avenue W at Blue Heron Boulevard, which is the site of the new water treatment plant.

Royal Palm Beach: King Day breakfast and celebration

The Caribbean Americans for Community Involvement in Florida Inc. and the Village of Royal Palm Beach will host the 22nd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at the Royal Palm Beach Cultural Center, 151 Civic Center Way, at 8:30 a.m., Monday.

To register a band, dance team, business or group go to rivierabch.com/2024parade. For event related questions, please contact the special events department at 561-845-3412 or 561-723-1222.

A continental breakfast will be served from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. with the free program to follow. For more information, visit royalpalmbeachfl.gov.

Wellington: Breakfast and fellowship

The Village of Wellington will have a Martin Luther King Jr. Day remembrance event beginning with a light breakfast and fellowship, followed by a welcome message and comments with Wellington's Village Council, student presentations, and special guest speaker, retired U.S. Navy Captain and aviator, Winston E. Scott.

During his Navy career, Captain Scott served as a helicopter pilot with Helicopter Anti-Submarine Warfare Squadron Light Thirty-Three at NAS North Island, Calif., flying the SH-2F helicopter. He later served a tour of duty as a fighter pilot with Squadron 84 at NAS Oceana, Va., flying the F-14 Tomcat fighter/interceptor.

Staff Writer Jasmine Fernandez contributed to this report.

