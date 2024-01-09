Martin Short addresses rumour he’s dating Only Murders co-star Meryl Streep

The 2024 Golden Globes threw forward many talking points – one being the rumour that Meryl Streep and Martin Short were a couple.

It turns out this claim has been swirling for some time, with several reporters revealing they had heard rumblings the acting duo, most recently seen together in Only Murders in the Building, were in a secret relationship.

The rumour mill intensified on Sunday (7 October) when the pair attended the Golden Globes together, representing the Hulu sitcom for which they both received nominations – but left empty handed. Comedy writer Louis Virtel posted on X/Twitter: “Are Meryl Streep and Martin Short dating… because if that’s true… that’s like Gene Wilder and Gilda Radner multiplied by Mel Brooks and Anne Bancroft…”

However, Short’s representative has now stepped in to clear up the claims. In a statement issued to The Messenger, they said: “They are just very good friends, nothing more,”

In September 2023, Short, 73, received an outpouring of love from his Hollywood peers following a controversial hit piece about the actor.

Slate published an article titled “Why We Keep Putting Up With Martin Short”, which described him as “devastatingly unfunny”, with Dan Kois writing in the piece: “Throughout his evolution from sketch-comedy standout to uneasy movie star to twice-failed talk-show host to enthusiastic song-and-dance man, I’ve wrinkled my nose.

“Every time he dresses up in a silly outfit or says something outrageous or mugs for the audience, I want to shout at the screen: Why are you being like this?”

Kois’s claims have struck a nerve, with social media now filled with posts explaining why the article was “nasty” and “misguided”. Clips of Short from SNL, his cameo roles in sitcoms such as Curb Your Enthusiasm, Arrested Development and Modern Family, as well as his interviews are being widely shared alongside messages of support for the actor.

Ben Stiller wrote: “Martin Short is a comedic genius. End of story,” with Succession actor J Smith Cameron adding: “The infamous Martin Short article is filled with clips or references to characters that the writer finds annoying somehow, but are so entertaining that the article is a valentine in spite of itself.

John Cusack waded in: “I don’t know what people are on about re Martin Short – but his Mister Rogers boxing match is my fav.”

Short, who currently stars alongside Steve Martin and Selena Gomez in Only Murders in the Building, shot to fame as a sketch comedian in the late 1970s.

In 1984, he joined the cast of Saturday Night Live, where he created the character Jiminy Glick.

That same decade, the Canadian star, 73, made his Broadway debut and starred in films including Three Amigos and Innerspace. His other credits include the 1991 remake of Father of the Bride, and Tim Burton’s Mars Attacks! (1996).

From 2015, he has performed a stand-up tour with his regular collaborator Martin, and in 2017, a special that was filmed for Netflix received four Emmy nominations. In total, he was won two Emmys and a Tony award.