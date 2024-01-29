Martinez woman accused of stealing thousands from Columbia County Girl Scouts bank account

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a Martinez woman was accused of stealing up to $5,000 from the Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia in Columbia County.

On Thursday, the Girl Scouts' account manager told deputies the woman who was responsible for the account in 2023 was not making deposits and there was money missing, according to an incident report.

The manager said she noticed problems with the account in March 2023 and eventually confronted the woman in December, according to the report. The woman only returned a portion of the money at that time.

Deputies noted the current account manager is still finding discrepancies in the funds and banking records and there may be up to $5,000 missing, according to the report.

